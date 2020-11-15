Author and a 'gifted intuitive' say we need to listen to our psychic powers

Myer, who was interviewed for the book, grew up in Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Afghanistan and Lebanon with a father who was in the U.S. Foreign Service. He, too, was psychic but understood that his daughter's gift was much stronger than his, she said. He told her "not to discuss it with people outside of the family because they would be uncomfortable."

In the 1970s, Myer began working with the Delaware State Police. Since then, she has consulted with various law enforcement agencies on more than 1,000 criminal cases. One murder case she worked on was featured on the TV show "Unsolved Mysteries."

She starts by looking at crime scene photos.

"When I visualize a missing person case or a murder case, I live it in my mind," Myer said.

"I have helped put a lot of awful criminals behind bars. Police work is not something every psychic will be able to do. It's strenuous, scary and depressing."

Myer only talks to the media about cases if police believe it will help. "I don't want to do something to endanger putting that person behind bars."

She is working on her third book about being a psychic, "Lady Sherlock." The first two books were "Travels With My Father" and "Silent Witness."