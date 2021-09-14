 Skip to main content
Author Margaret Atwood reschedules UNCG appearance
Author Margaret Atwood reschedules UNCG appearance

GREENSBORO — Canadian author Margaret Atwood has postponed her planned appearance at UNCG from Sept. 24 to Feb. 6. 

Atwood has canceled all United States appearances through October 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

She was scheduled to open the 2021-2022 University Concert and Lecture Series on Sept. 24 with an evening of moderated conversation and performances of new works inspired by her prose and poetry by the faculty and students from the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Her appearance  has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in UNCG Auditorium. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Any questions regarding the rescheduled date should be directed to the College’s Box Office at 336-256-8618.

Tickets for Margaret Atwood — or any other University Concert and Lecture Series events — can be bought online through ETix at ucls.uncg.edu.

A full listing of the 2021-2022 series, which now begins on Oct. 8 with the Sphinx Virtuosi, is also available at ucls.uncg.edu.

