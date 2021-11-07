 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author seeks understanding by studying 'unexamined bias'
0 Comments

Author seeks understanding by studying 'unexamined bias'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — Jessica Nordell earned degrees in physics and poetry and has worked as a journalist for more than 15 years. But in her soul, Nordell is an archaeologist, digging deep into the human psyche on a quest to understand why we move through the world with realities “tinted and tinged and tweaked by a panoply of assumptions” about one another.

Nordell grew up in Green Bay and moved to Minneapolis after college, where she worked as a freelance writer and radio producer. After moves east and west, she returned to the Twin Cities in 2013 and began her transformative work around discrimination. Her new book, “The End of Bias: A Beginning,” came out in September.

Q: Your book could not be more timely, yet you began researching it far before last summer’s racial justice reckoning. What motivated you originally?

Answer: I was in many ways protected from understanding bias growing up in the 1980s and ‘90s; I never had to seriously contend with racism and I was also protected somewhat from gender bias by the structure of academia. Then, a few years out of college, I was struggling to break into journalism. I was pitching story ideas to editors at national magazines and getting nothing but rejection. I decided to try sending out a story under the first name J.D. instead of Jessica. Within hours, the same piece was accepted. Every woman has the experience of being devalued, discredited, of having assumptions made without the other person knowing who you are. That is really what bias is. Gender bias cracked open the door for me. From there, I started exploring racial bias, among others.

Q: You began writing your book in 2016 and completed it in 2020. Did this deep dive into the topic of bias shift your thinking about last summer’s potent demand for racial justice?

Answer: Last summer’s events were not surprising to me. What George Floyd’s murder revealed was the gap between the consciousness of white people and the consciousness of nonwhite people around the reality of racial injustice. Black people have been suffering at the hands of police for as long as this country has had a memory. What was shocking to me was white people saying, “I had no idea.”

Q: Most of us are certain we don’t have biases. Why are we so wrong about that?

Answer: We all like to believe we’re a little less biased than everyone else. I did. I had to come up against my own biases, including my own snap judgments about other women and their levels of competence. I also was rightly criticized for paternalism on the basis of race in an early article I wrote, by people I respected. As I spent six years with this research, I had this question: Can we trace this blood stream infection back to the original abscess? In the case of anti-Black racism, you can see that it came out of the transatlantic slave trade. In the case of gender, in some regions, you have to go back to archaeological evidence and look at burial patterns to start to see where men and women are treated equally. How old the patriarchy is made me start to see how much it infuses everything.

Q: Did you worry that you might miss something crucial because you are white?

Answer: Any white person talking about race needs to be aware of how their experiences in many ways limit their understanding. As white people, we have to constantly struggle to understand a world that, I’ll be candid, is set up for us to not understand. I’m constantly evolving. But the book is grounded in science and research. It’s not my opinion as a white person. I included as much as possible from researchers of color whose lived experiences inform their scholarship.

Q: But you find it essential that people such as yourself continue to do this work. Tell us why.

Answer: It’s essential for white people to be involved. That the burden of ending racial injustice needs to be shouldered by people most impacted is insane. White people have always had the luxury of not having to pay attention. One of my interviewees, a Black technologist I interviewed in 2019, said, “You know, Jessica, I don’t think white people notice our absence.” I said, “I think you’re right.”

Q: Unconscious bias, implicit bias, unintentional bias, unexamined bias. Do you have a preferred way to describe this challenge?

Answer: Lately, I’ve been using unexamined bias. It best captures the gap between what someone professes to believe and their actions. Ultimately, with all of these terms, you’re measuring discriminatory behavior. It could be absolute prejudice that this person is concealing all the way to automatic associations outside of a person’s awareness.

Q: You make a powerful point about the damaging impact of bias far beyond the individual.

Answer: There are huge societal losses associated with shutting people out. Bias not only robs individuals of their futures, it robs science of breakthroughs, art and literature of wisdom, politics of insight. It robs entire fields of talent, companies of ideas, culture of progress.

BOOKS-BOOK-NORDELL-END-BIAS-MCT
Macmillan Publishers

Want to read it?

"The End of Bias," by Jessica Nordell (Macmillan Publishers, $23.49 hardcover, 368 pages)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Where They Wait’ tells a terrifying tale of a killer app
Books

‘Where They Wait’ tells a terrifying tale of a killer app

"Where They Wait" by Scott Carson; Atria/Emily Bestler Books (400 pages, $27) ——— You do not want to read this book on your phone. After you read it, you might not even want to turn on your phone. But can you really turn it off? "Where They Wait" is the second shocking horror novel from Scott Carson, after his frightening 2020 ghost story "The Chill." Both books boast polish and craft that ...

Review: Katie Couric’s gossipy new autobiography reads more like a vendetta than a memoir
Books

Review: Katie Couric’s gossipy new autobiography reads more like a vendetta than a memoir

"Going There" by Katie Couric; Little, Brown and Company (514 pages, $30) ——— Katie Couric has finally shed that perky persona. It'll cost her. Her gossip-filled autobiography "Going There" reads more like a never-ending vendetta than a memoir. Almost every short chapter comes across like a rabbit punch aimed at the kidneys of one former acquaintance after another. Tom Werner may have helped ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Judge’s List: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 ...

Review: 'The Writing of the Gods,' by Edward Dolnick
Books

Review: 'The Writing of the Gods,' by Edward Dolnick

A wide-ranging look at the discovery and decoding of the Rosetta Stone, which catalyzed our understanding of hieroglyphs and ancient Egypt. "The Writing of the Gods" by Edward Dolnick; Scribner (336 pages, $28) ——— Ancient Egypt has persisted in the popular imagination for more than 400 years, from Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra" to Lawrence Kasdan's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." And it's ...

Review: Billy Porter's memoir 'Unprotected' a raw journey into joy and pain
Books

Review: Billy Porter's memoir 'Unprotected' a raw journey into joy and pain

"Unprotected" by Billy Porter; Abrams Press (288 pages, $28) ——— The Billy Porter you see today on big and small screens exemplifies the power of what can be accomplished by being unabashedly yourself. That wasn't always easy for him, though. Before he became a Tony, Grammy and Emmy-winning actor — not to mention a movie star and fledgling director — he was just a kid from Pittsburgh coming to ...

Review: 'What Just Happened?' by Charles Finch
Books

Review: 'What Just Happened?' by Charles Finch

The intermittent observations of an L.A. novelist as he maneuvers through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. "What Just Happened" by Charles Finch; Alfred A. Knopf (268 pages, $28) ——— In the early days of sheltering in place, a "new communitarian yearning" appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year. "There's such rawness in everyone — the mix is so ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Better Off Dead. ...

‘All in the Family’ was America’s family, warts and all
Books

‘All in the Family’ was America’s family, warts and all

“All in the Family: The Show that Changed Television” by Norman Lear, the cast and the crew as told to Jim Colucci; Universe (224 pages, $39.95) ——— The Bunkers weren’t just a nuclear family. They were thermonuclear. “Meathead!” “Get outta my chair!” “Stifle!” Life in that little Queens house was explosive, and setting off most of the bombs was bigoted working stiff Archie Bunker, a proud and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News