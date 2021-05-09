Related to this story

Most Popular

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them
Books

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them

Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.
Books

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.

Over a year into the pandemic, your bookshelves may be so crowded with books that you can’t imagine adding another. But a 3-year-old dog named Stella will have you rethinking that. Not familiar with the brown pup with a white belly, a mix of Catahoula and Australian cattle dog? She’s quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 followers on YouTube and 28,000 ...

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’
Books

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’

"The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; St. Martin’s Press (448 pages, $28.99) ——— On the rare occasions that I’m driving on the Pinellas barrier islands and spot an OG beach motel — those low-slung, cozy, pastel-painted relics tucked in among the towering condos and raucous bars — I feel a little warm tug of nostalgia for the funky, friendly places I remember. Mary Kay Andrews’ imagination works ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: — 2. "Finding ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. ...

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard
Books

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard

"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95) ——— Episodes of the cult television series "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady, played to deadpan perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would cradle a cut of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling its koans. As a forester, biologist and ecological activist, Suzanne Simard ...