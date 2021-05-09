Related to this story
Greensboro Bound literary festival returns, with free virtual conversations with local and international authors
“We wanted to create something that could only happen at Greensboro Bound,” said Brian Lampkin, a co-founder of the event and co-owner of Scuppernong Books.
John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, will be among those participating in the upcoming Greensboro Bound festival, which is…
Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...
In Gale Massey’s new short story collection, characters are balanced on the edge: on the rim of the Grand Canyon, on a diving board above a po…
Over a year into the pandemic, your bookshelves may be so crowded with books that you can’t imagine adding another. But a 3-year-old dog named Stella will have you rethinking that. Not familiar with the brown pup with a white belly, a mix of Catahoula and Australian cattle dog? She’s quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 followers on YouTube and 28,000 ...
Spring has sprung, and people are tuning in to nature. Here are some books to up your knowledge of birds, bugs, plants and other life.
"The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; St. Martin’s Press (448 pages, $28.99) ——— On the rare occasions that I’m driving on the Pinellas barrier islands and spot an OG beach motel — those low-slung, cozy, pastel-painted relics tucked in among the towering condos and raucous bars — I feel a little warm tug of nostalgia for the funky, friendly places I remember. Mary Kay Andrews’ imagination works ...
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: — 2. "Finding ...
"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95) ——— Episodes of the cult television series "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady, played to deadpan perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would cradle a cut of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling its koans. As a forester, biologist and ecological activist, Suzanne Simard ...