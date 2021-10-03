 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: Book richly illustrates pandemic's impact on lives
0 Comments

Book review: Book richly illustrates pandemic's impact on lives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"Voices from the Pandemic" by Eli Saslow (Doubleday).

More than 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic, there's already been a bumper crop of books about COVID-19 that have focused primarily on the policy failures that allowed the virus to spread.

Eli Saslow's "Voices from the Pandemic" instead draws attention to the people who have been affected by the virus.

Originally a series that ran in the Washington Post and won a George Polk Award for oral history, "Voices from the Pandemic" offers numerous examples of the heartbreaking, infuriating and even inspiring ways COVID-19 has changed our world.

The stories range from the partner of the first patient in Indiana to die from COVID-19 to a Kentucky patient describing what it felt like to be intubated. A Georgia coroner describes the haunting reality of watching his community ravaged by the virus. A Connecticut woman shares the pain she feels after passing the virus on to her elderly mother.

The stories illustrate the other ways the pandemic has upended lives, including a woman evicted from her home and a mother struggling with virtual learning for her children while schools were closed.

Reading a book like this in the midst of the delta variant's surge may seem like a depressing pursuit, but it feels oddly cathartic. So many of the emotions and experiences are familiar. This collection is a reminder of how much we all share in common during a time of great loss.

A chapter on the fight over masks that features a general store employee struggling with customers who refuse to wear them and an Arizona man who goes into stores to demonstrate against their mandate feels particularly resonant.

In the only "official" voice, the book begins with quotes from briefings from the World Health Organization early on in the pandemic. One passage feels particularly chilling.

"Are we ready to fight rumors and misinformation with clear and simple messages that people can understand? Are we able to have our people on our side to fight this outbreak?" the passage reads.

"Voices from the Pandemic" offers a rich and valuable portrait of a confusing, frightening time in our history, even with that second question yet to be answered.

Book Review - Voices from the Pandemic

"Voices from the Pandemic: Americans Tell Their Stories of Crisis, Courage and Resilience" by Eli Saslow.

 Doubleday
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you master this cafe's 'Squid Game' challenge?

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated
Books

What does Katie Couric think about Matt Lauer? It’s complicated

Katie Couric is sharing her thoughts about former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer. And, well, it’s complicated. The two journalists co-anchored the morning show — no, not “The Morning Show,” no matter the resonance in story lines — from 1997 to 2006. In her upcoming memoir, “Going There,” she writes about what she knew, when she knew it and how long it took her to process what happened when he was ...

Review: 'The Beatryce Prophecy,' by Kate DiCamillo
Books

Review: 'The Beatryce Prophecy,' by Kate DiCamillo

MIDDLE GRADE: A novel about friendship, fortitude and the power of story. "The Beatryce Prophecy" by: Kate DiCamillo; Candlewick Press (247 pages, $19.99) ——— If it's true that all great writers have just one story to tell, then Kate DiCamillo has found dozens of ways to gracefully tell hers. As with "Because of Winn-Dixie," "Raymie Nightingale" and many others, her new novel is the story of a ...

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor
Books

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor

FICTION: A profoundly affecting story of the lives upended when a man loses his ability to communicate clearly. "Lean Fall Stand" by Jon McGregor; Catapult (288 pages, $26) ——— The novels of British author Jon McGregor are distinguished by their enlightening perceptions of both human nature and Mother Nature, and by their restrained prose, as potent as it is subtle. His latest, "Lean Fall ...

‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’
Books

‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’

CHICAGO — Sandra Cisneros, at 66, firmly ensconced on Chicago’s literary Mount Rushmore, hasn’t lived in Chicago in ages. Not since she made a young, bold splash. If that doesn’t make you feel old, consider: “The House on Mango Street,” her signature, so routinely assigned to students now it’s practically a middle-school textbook, marks its 40th anniversary in a few years. What had once read ...

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr
Books

Review: 'Cloud Cuckoo Land,' by Anthony Doerr

FICTION: Anthony Doerr's follow-up to his Pulitzer winner is bigger and more ambitious. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr; Scribner (626 pages, $30) ——— Think of Anthony Doerr's new novel as "All the Plot Connections You Cannot See." Like Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light You Cannot See," his "Cloud Cuckoo Land" includes two characters — on opposite sides of a war, divided by a ...

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all
Books

Authors of ‘Black Nerd Problems’ just want to expand the church of nerddom and make sure there are seats for all

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was still on my to-watch list. The pandemic didn’t put it on the front burner. Then I read William Evans’ essay, “Into the Spider-Verse Got Three Moments Better Than the Best Moment of Your Favorite Comic Book Movie Not Named Into the Spider-Verse” and I stopped everything to watch that 2018 film. (Don’t judge me, reporting on the pandemic had me occupied.) ...

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon
Books

Review: 'The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet,' by Maureen Gibbon

FICTION: A quietly dazzling novel that focuses on the last three years in the life of artist Edouard Manet. "The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet" by Maureen Gibbon; W.W. Norton (393 pages, $17.95) ——— Like many a tradition-breaking artist, Edouard Manet — "the first of the moderns" — was misunderstood, even vilified, in his own time. His bold manner with paint was bad enough (Slapdash! ...

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash
Books

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash

Let's face it, some states are more evocative than others — take North Carolina. So many Americans of all ethnicities have ties to its cities and natural areas — the Appalachians, the Piedmont area, the coastal marshes and beaches. Wiley Cash, writer-in-residence at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, has written three exceptionally fine novels set in his home state ("The Last Ballad," ...

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman
Books

Review: 'The Man Who Died Twice,' by Richard Osman

FICTION: The four amateur sleuths from the "Thursday Murder Club" return to solve another mystery. "The Man Who Died Twice" by: Richard Osman; Pamela Dorman Books (368 pages, $26) ——— Last year, BBC quiz show presenter Richard Osman swapped broadcasting for fiction-writing and delighted crime novel aficionados with his debut mystery. "The Thursday Murder Club" introduced four senior citizens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News