Book review: 'Deadly Declarations' tackles mystery around Mecklenburg Declaration expert

It’s right there on our state’s flag, so it must be important and accurate, right? The date May 20, 1775, is emblazoned on a gold banner in the place of honor at the top of the flag. As many of us who grew up in North Carolina learned in school, that’s the date of the signing of the famous Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. Or should I say infamous?

Some say the Meck Dec, as it’s familiarly called in the Charlotte area, is supposed by some to be THE original colonial Declaration of Independence from England. There are even those who dare say Thomas Jefferson plagiarized from it when writing the more famous declaration that appeared the next year.

Many people also believe the story of the Meck Dec has been convincingly debunked and that the whole thing was made up. As you can imagine, there are passionate folks on both sides of the argument.

It doesn’t help that the original document, if indeed there was one, vanished long ago. But all that’s part of the story that Landis Wade, a longtime Charlotte lawyer and a history student during his undergraduate days at Davidson College, tells in his entertaining latest novel, “Deadly Declarations.”

Wade deftly blends real history with cozy mystery and tales of retirement-community life with courtroom drama in this well-written tale.

It all starts when Matthew Collins, a resident of the Independent Retirement Community — “the Indie” — in Charlotte dies unexpectedly. Some might say that the death of a 96-year-old man is hardly a surprise, but the “professor,” as his friends knew him, had been both healthy and intent on a new project. Collins, a noted expert on the Revolutionary War, had first gained fame by writing a well-received book about the Meck Dec, and now he was taking up that subject again.

His friends see a big red flag when they learn that just before his death, Collins wrote a handwritten new will leaving his considerable assets to Sue Ellen Parker, an Indie resident who’s soundly disliked by most. Worse, he completely cut out his beloved granddaughter, Lori, his only heir. What could be going on?

Chuck Yeager Alexander, a resident with a bit of wild streak, and Harriet Keaton, one of the residents who most dislikes Sue Ellen, team up to figure out what happened. They enlist the reluctant help of Craig Travail, a new resident who’s dealing with the loss of his wife, as well as having been pushed out of a prominent law firm.

Their hope is to find enough evidence to challenge the professor’s will on Lori’s behalf. What they discover is not exactly what they suspected, but rather a tangled web that involves the true story of the Meck Dec, the professor’s provocative new book on the subject and some dangerous villains.

After a somewhat slow start as Wade sets the retirement community scene, the book picks up speed and intensity. The courtroom drama and legal maneuvering are well done, and the pace and intensity pick up with some lively and breath-taking action as we hurtle toward the end of the tale.

If you thought a novel set in a retirement community would be dull and boring, you’re in for quite a delightful surprise.