Book review: 'Deadly Declarations' tackles mystery around Mecklenburg Declaration expert

It’s right there on our state’s flag, so it must be important and accurate, right? The date May 20, 1775, is emblazoned on a gold banner in the place of honor at the top of the flag. As many of us who grew up in North Carolina learned in school, that’s the date of the signing of the famous Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence. Or should I say infamous?

Some say the Meck Dec, as it’s familiarly called in the Charlotte area, is supposed by some to be THE original colonial Declaration of Independence from England. There are even those who dare say Thomas Jefferson plagiarized from it when writing the more famous declaration that appeared the next year.

Many people also believe the story of the Meck Dec has been convincingly debunked and that the whole thing was made up. As you can imagine, there are passionate folks on both sides of the argument.

It doesn’t help that the original document, if indeed there was one, vanished long ago. But all that’s part of the story that Landis Wade, a longtime Charlotte lawyer and a history student during his undergraduate days at Davidson College, tells in his entertaining latest novel, “Deadly Declarations.”

Wade deftly blends real history with cozy mystery and tales of retirement-community life with courtroom drama in this well-written tale.

It all starts when Matthew Collins, a resident of the Independent Retirement Community — “the Indie” — in Charlotte dies unexpectedly. Some might say that the death of a 96-year-old man is hardly a surprise, but the “professor,” as his friends knew him, had been both healthy and intent on a new project. Collins, a noted expert on the Revolutionary War, had first gained fame by writing a well-received book about the Meck Dec, and now he was taking up that subject again.

His friends see a big red flag when they learn that just before his death, Collins wrote a handwritten new will leaving his considerable assets to Sue Ellen Parker, an Indie resident who’s soundly disliked by most. Worse, he completely cut out his beloved granddaughter, Lori, his only heir. What could be going on?

Chuck Yeager Alexander, a resident with a bit of wild streak, and Harriet Keaton, one of the residents who most dislikes Sue Ellen, team up to figure out what happened. They enlist the reluctant help of Craig Travail, a new resident who’s dealing with the loss of his wife, as well as having been pushed out of a prominent law firm.

Their hope is to find enough evidence to challenge the professor’s will on Lori’s behalf. What they discover is not exactly what they suspected, but rather a tangled web that involves the true story of the Meck Dec, the professor’s provocative new book on the subject and some dangerous villains.

After a somewhat slow start as Wade sets the retirement community scene, the book picks up speed and intensity. The courtroom drama and legal maneuvering are well done, and the pace and intensity pick up with some lively and breath-taking action as we hurtle toward the end of the tale.

If you thought a novel set in a retirement community would be dull and boring, you’re in for quite a delightful surprise.

'Deadly Declarations'
Lystra Books & Literary Services

Linda Carter Brinson writes a blog about books, Briar Patch Books, at http://lindabrinson.com.

Want to read it?

“Deadly Declarations” by Landis Wade (Lystra Books, 344 pages, $18.95 paperback)

Book review: An Irish hitman juggles murder with parenthood

Book review: An Irish hitman juggles murder with parenthood

In "The Lemon Man," Dublin, Ireland, hitman Patrick Callen discovers a baby after killing its drug-dealing father. Unwilling to leave the child behind in the filthy apartment, he takes it with him. Soon, he finds himself struggling to change diapers and trying to figure out what babies eat. But caring for a baby and working as a hitman is not a good mix, and the complications that arise threaten to get Patrick killed. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Keith Bruton's debut is a fast-paced crime novel that is both hilarious and hardboiled, its main character both ruthless and oddly sympathetic.

Want to read Anne Heche's out-of-print memoir? It could easily cost you $750

Want to read Anne Heche's out-of-print memoir? It could easily cost you $750

Fans of the late actor Anne Heche can get their hands on her 2001 memoir, "Call Me Crazy." But only if they're willing to spend a pretty penny on it. Heche's tell-all memoir — which recounted her tragic childhood, her ascent in Hollywood and her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — has spiked in price days after the actor's death at age 53. "Call Me Crazy" now fetches anywhere from ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Heat 2" by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner (Morrow) Last week: — 2. ...

Adam Levin’s latest big, huge novel throws Chicago into a giant sinkhole. After all, he lives in Florida now.

Adam Levin’s latest big, huge novel throws Chicago into a giant sinkhole. After all, he lives in Florida now.

CHICAGO — Adam Levin left Chicago a few years ago and moved to Florida, and if you don’t think that’s hilarious, you should meet Adam Levin. He grew up in Highland Park, taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and for the past decade has been known as an admired novelist of intense, big books with bigger ideas. He’s married to French writer Camille Bordas, who teaches at the ...

Karla Peterson: Busting the Medusa myth with poet Kate Gale

Karla Peterson: Busting the Medusa myth with poet Kate Gale

Don't let the head full of snakes distract you. Do not be cowed by the presence of Greek gods and goddesses or lulled by the vaguely familiar details of a story you only think you know. Yes, Medusa was a mythological monster whose hair was a nest of snakes. Yes, anyone who looked upon her face would turn to stone. And yes, even after she was decapitated by Perseus, Medusa still had the power ...

The mystery of why we love reading mysteries

The mystery of why we love reading mysteries

There are all kinds of mysteries — classic mysteries, police procedurals, cozies, spy thrillers, legal thrillers, psychological thrillers and detective novels. At one time, there was nary a mystery to be found on my shelves. Last year, right around this time, I had coffee with a writer in a Minneapolis park. She's someone I've interviewed several times before, and as we walked back to our cars ...

Book review: 'Bull Durham' fans, rejoice at 'Church of Baseball'

Book review: 'Bull Durham' fans, rejoice at 'Church of Baseball'

Just in time for summer baseball is a new book about the making of the hit 1988 comedy "Bull Durham." The movie's writer and director, Ron Shelton, calls his book "The Church of Baseball." In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says the book is a consistently funny and interesting recap of a movie kindled by Shelton's experiences in the minor leagues. "Bull Durham" is considered by many to be one of the best sports comedies ever, maybe the best. Shelton tells how the project went from underdog to a surprise hit that boosted the careers of stars Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 13, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Heat 2. Mann/Gardiner. Morrow 2. The 6:20 Man. David Baldacci. Grand ...

