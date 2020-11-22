Book review: Gregory Maguire's 'A Wild Winter Swan' is wicked good

Amid the bustle of workmen trying to repair the damage in time, Laura learns from her grandmother that she'll soon be sent away to boarding school in Montreal. Bullied at school by a cadre of classic mean girls, she fought back — and ended up expelled.

Her bleak life looks even bleaker. "All of the great city around her was engaged and alive," Maguire writes, "and Laura alone stood shoeless in the snow outside the warmly lit brownstones. The loneliness she felt was so keen it was almost elegant. It cut her. Every snowflake on her bare arms had steel blades. There was no future and no past in such immediate pain."

Laura returns to clean out her school locker on the last day of the term and, for the last time, to read to first-graders in an after-school program. She chooses a Hans Christian Andersen story, one about a young girl whose 11 beloved brothers are turned into swans by one of those pesky wicked stepmothers.

The girl in the story finds a way to return them to human form by weaving moonlight into magical shirts. But she runs short of material, and one shirt lacks a sleeve. When she puts it on her favorite brother, he turns into a human with one arm and one swan's wing.