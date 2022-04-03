 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: In 'Two Storm Wood,' a woman searches for her fiancé at the end of World War I

  • 0

"Two Storm Wood" by Philip Gray; W.W. Norton & Company (352 pages, $28.95)

Many a novel has played out in the dying days or fraught aftermath of World War II, in particular among the rubble and ruins of a vanquished Berlin. In contrast, novelists dealing with World War I tend to steer clear of the end of the conflict, preferring instead to focus on the cusp of it and the crumbling of old orders, or the heat of battle and the horrors of trench warfare.

British writer Philip Gray has done something refreshingly different with his new novel. "Two Storm Wood" contains the odd flashback to military events during World War I. However, the book is set predominantly in 1919, several months after hostilities were brought to a close and the Armistice was signed. Rather than tell a story of war with a soldier at its center, Gray has crafted a historical thriller in which a gutsy heroine goes searching for answers on the empty battlefields of the Western Front.

Amy Vanneck discovers that her fiancé, Captain Edward Haslam of the 7th Manchesters, is missing in action. Rather than sit around idly waiting for news, she travels to northern France to find out what has become of him and, if necessary, give him a proper burial in a marked grave. It is a bold move for a well-bred woman, one who, until now, has been forced to lead a sheltered life.

People are also reading…

"A young lady of your station doesn't spend her time cutting up bodies, living or dead," her mother once told her, thwarting her plan to study medicine.

Such an education might have prepared Amy for the carnage she witnesses on her grisly fact-finding mission. First, she meets Capt. James Mackenzie and his band of war-weary, battle-scarred volunteers who are engaged in the grim task of recovering, identifying and laying to rest the many bodies strewn across the ravaged landscape.

Then her search for Edward takes a different turn when 13 mutilated bodies are located beneath a German strongpoint called Two Storm Wood. It is evidence of a brutal war crime. It soon becomes clear, though, that the killing hasn't stopped and that a murderer is still at large.

Gray's novel succeeds on multiple levels. It is thoroughly researched and tightly plotted. Amy's sleuth work — tracking down survivors, sifting testimonies, venturing underground and re-evaluating the man she loves — makes for absorbing reading. There are murky tales of opium addiction and raids on enemy trenches, plus a range of scenes that are thick with atmosphere. Throughout it all is a fiendish twofold mystery: What happened to Edward, and who committed the atrocity?

The novel is a whodunit of sorts. But it is also a thought-provoking drama which routinely strikes a number of serious notes about man's inhumanity and the traumatic effects of conflict. As Edward reminds us, "War poisons everything that it does not destroy."

BOOKS-BOOK-TWO-STORM-WOOD-REVIEW-MCT

"Two Storm Wood" by Philip Gray

 W.W. Norton & Company
0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Two Storm Wood,' by Philip Gray

Review: 'Two Storm Wood,' by Philip Gray

FICTION: A compelling historical thriller about a woman who investigates the disappearance of her fiancé at the end of World War I. "Two Storm Wood" by Philip Gray; W.W. Norton & Company (352 pages, $28.95) ——— Many a novel has played out in the dying days or fraught aftermath of World War II, in particular among the rubble and ruins of a vanquished Berlin. In contrast, novelists dealing with ...

Last picture show, for real: New book has gorgeous photos from the long fade of movie palaces

Last picture show, for real: New book has gorgeous photos from the long fade of movie palaces

CHICAGO — For more than two years, whenever I’ve driven past the Cinemark 18 in Evanston, Illinois, arguably the go-to multiplex for the Far North Side, I have wondered what it looks like inside right now. How quiet it must be. Is the concession stand sticky? Are the seats dusty? Do lobby posters promise a summer movie season the pandemic stopped before it could start? Like other theaters ...

Readers recommend these mystery novels that are also funny

Readers recommend these mystery novels that are also funny

It's a tall order to ask for a mystery novel that's also funny, like wanting a dog who can both fetch and mix a cocktail. But such things do exist (the novels, not the dog, though surely you'll tell me if I'm mistaken), and a number of you responded to my call for recommendations for a crime fiction novel that made you laugh out loud. I wasn't at all surprised by the title most often cited: ...

Review: 'Home or Away,' by Kathleen West

Review: 'Home or Away,' by Kathleen West

FICTION: A return to the State of Hockey doesn't go as swimmingly as this mom had hoped in West's new novel. "Home or Away" by Kathleen West; Berkley (384 pages, $27) ——— The kids get younger and the stakes get higher in Kathleen West's latest forensic examination of suburban moms. In "Home or Away" she takes on the Big One: Youth sports. Youth hockey, to be exact. In Minnesota. Leigh ...

Review: 'The Temps,' by Andrew DeYoung

Review: 'The Temps,' by Andrew DeYoung

FICTION: Gig workers try to stave off the end of humanity in St. Paul, Minnesota novelist DeYoung's seriocomic second novel. "The Temps" by Andrew DeYoung; Keylight Books (264 pages, $27.99) ——— What's your preferred plot about the end of the world? Zombie hordes? Viral contagion? Some inhumane corporate scheme that gets out of hand? Andrew DeYoung's seriocomic second novel, "The Temps," has ...

Review: 'Ancestor Trouble,' by Maud Newton

Review: 'Ancestor Trouble,' by Maud Newton

NONFICTION: In this entertaining and thought-provoking memoir, Maud Newton probes the relationship between ourselves and our ancestors — starting with her own. "Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation" by Maud Newton; Random House (378 pages, $28.99) ——— Writer and critic Maud Newton's family has provided her with a profusion of material for her first book, "Ancestor Trouble: A ...

Ana Castillo gets Chicago Literary Hall of Fame award for contributions as author, activist and educator

Ana Castillo gets Chicago Literary Hall of Fame award for contributions as author, activist and educator

CHICAGO — For Ana Castillo, a Chicagoan known for her work as an author, educator, poet and activist, home is where her books are. Which, given the pandemic, means a home in the most southern point of New Mexico. Castillo was back in her hometown Thursday night to receive the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame’s Fuller Award at the American Writers Museum. Inspired by the works of author Henry ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Seoul is an esports paradise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert