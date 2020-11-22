Book review: Mickey Haller must defend himself in Connelly's stellar 'Law of Innocence'

The law of innocence is simple — and complicated — as Michael Connelly shows in his 35th novel: "For every man not guilty of a crime, there is a man out there who is. And to prove true innocence, the guilty man must be found and exposed to the world," states one character.

Sounds easy, but sometimes this isn't just hard but impossible, as L.A. defense attorney Mickey Haller knows all too well as he proves in Connelly's stellar "The Law of Innocence," the sixth time the author has wrapped a novel around this character. This time, Mickey will defend his most unusual and important client: himself.

Leaving a party after a successful win, Mickey is arrested by a cop, who finds the body of a career con artist in the trunk of the attorney's Lincoln Towncar. Facing a first-degree murder charge, Mickey chooses to defend himself, ignoring that adage that a lawyer who defends himself has a fool for a client. He also decides to forego the $5 million bail set by the judge, reasoning that the fee could bankrupt him, instead requesting a speedy trial.