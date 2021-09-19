Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem

The Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors will be Sept. 23-26 in downtown Winston-Salem.
More than 50 authors will discuss their books, writing styles and writing processes in genres including women’s fiction, cookbook, historical fiction, nonfiction history, fantasy, science fiction, queer and trans stories, plays, essays, children’s books, screenwriting, young adult, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and more.
Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.
Most events are free. Tickets for other events are at bookmarksnc.org/2021tickets.
The majority of activities and events will be on Sept. 25. Here’s a schedule for that day:
At Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem (masks required):
11-11:45 a.m.: “On the Table: Our Food Journeys.” Join chefs and cookbook authors Adrian Miller, Belinda Smith-Sullivan and Melba Wilson as they discuss their food journeys.
Noon-12:45 p.m.: “Self Matters.” This panel focuses on taking time for yourself and mental health, featuring authors Kate Bowler, Andrea Owen and Christie Tate.
1-1:45 p.m.: “Ideas of Home.” Featuring Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, Jason Mott and Ed Southern exploring what home means in their work.
2-2:45 p.m.: “Gods & Ghosts.” Authors Kat Chow and Meng Jin explore themes of memory, family and identity.
3-3:45 p.m.: “Summer Rewind.” These authors’ books have been summer bestsellers at Bookmarks. Featuring Steven Rowley and Tia Williams.
5-6 p.m.: Keynote event featuring Lauren Groff. Tickets include a signed copy of “Matrix.”
At Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem (masks required):
10-10:45 a.m.: “The Art of Conversation.” Anne Bogel, Wiley Cash and Charlie Lovett are no strangers to interviewing authors. Now they will interview each other live.
11 a.m.-noon: “Understanding Story Intelligence.” This TED-talk style event will feature Scott Livengood and Richard Stone on the importance of story in our lives.
12:30-1:15 p.m.: “Last Girl Standing.” Exploring the final girl horror trope with Grady Hendrix and Stephen Graham Jones.
1:30-2:15 p.m.: “All the Love: A Conversation.” With romance authors Ali Hazelwood, Joanna Lowell, Vanessa Riley and Farrah Rochon.
2:30-3:15 p.m.: “Old Genres, New Voices.” With authors Tom Lin and Cadwell Turnbull, who write genre fiction with a twist.
3:30-4:15 p.m.: “History Uncovered.” Historical Fiction of Kaia Alderson, Stacy D. Flood and Vanessa Riley. Moderated by Jacinta V. White.
Virtual events screenings at artarie.com/bookmarks or Reynolds Place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem (masks required):
10:30-11:15 a.m.: “All the (Virtual) Love: A Conversation.” With authors Julie Murphy, Paul Rudnick and Lillie Vale.
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: “Southern Stories: Past & Present.” A conversation with Patti Callahan and Lisa Wingate.
12:45-1:30 p.m.: “Exploring Debut Novels.” With Kiese Laymon and Kirstin Valdez Quade.
1:45-2:30 p.m.: “What Just Happened? Thrilling Moments.” With authors Catherine Dang, T.J. Newman and Christopher Swann.
3:15-4 p.m.: “The Best of Tor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy.” With Charlie Jane Anders, Ryka Aoki, Lucinda Roy, K.M. Sparza, Catherynne Valente and Nghi Vo.
Kids Stage at West Fourth and Poplar streets:
10:30-11:15 a.m.: “Kids Make a Difference.” Middle grade fiction with Chrystal D. Giles and Kwame Mbalia.
11:30 a.m.-noon: “Four-Legged Friends.” Animals in children’s books with authors Kathryn Holmes and Sherri Duskey Rinker.
12:15-1 p.m.: “Living History.” Children’s historical fiction with Judy Allen Dodson and Steve Nedvidek.
1:15-2 p.m.: “Fantastical Journeys.” Building new worlds in children’s books with Kwame Mbalia and Scott Reintgen.
2:15-3 p.m.: “The Things We Carry.” Exploring what’s important in the children’s books of Reem Faruqi and Linda Sue Park.
Winston Square Park, 310 Marshall St. N, Winston-Salem:
10-10:30 a.m.: “Story Flow.” With Rise & Flow Yoga, a session presented for families and children younger than 12.
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Story time: “Amira’s Picture Day.” Author Reem Faruqi leads a story time with her new picture book.
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: “It’s About the Journey.” Young adult novels exploring themes of grief, friendship and love, featuring authors Mason Deaver, Kimberly Jones, Shanna Miles and Gilly Segal.
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Story time. “Construction Site.” Author Sherry Duskey Rinker leads a storytime with her picture book.
1:45-2:30 p.m.: “Book with Purpose: Continuing the Conversation.” On antiracism in our community with Michelle Cassandra Johnson and Geeta N. Kapur.
2:45-3:30 p.m.: “Dangerous Alliances.” Young adult fantasy novels with Ayana Gray, Isabel Ibañez, Brigid Kemmerer and Adrienne Young.