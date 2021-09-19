Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem

The Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors will be Sept. 23-26 in downtown Winston-Salem.

More than 50 authors will discuss their books, writing styles and writing processes in genres including women’s fiction, cookbook, historical fiction, nonfiction history, fantasy, science fiction, queer and trans stories, plays, essays, children’s books, screenwriting, young adult, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and more.

Food trucks and vendors will also be on-site.

Most events are free. Tickets for other events are at bookmarksnc.org/2021tickets.

The majority of activities and events will be on Sept. 25. Here’s a schedule for that day:

At Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem (masks required):

11-11:45 a.m.: “On the Table: Our Food Journeys.” Join chefs and cookbook authors Adrian Miller, Belinda Smith-Sullivan and Melba Wilson as they discuss their food journeys.

Noon-12:45 p.m.: “Self Matters.” This panel focuses on taking time for yourself and mental health, featuring authors Kate Bowler, Andrea Owen and Christie Tate.