Check out 6 new paperbacks, including an essay collection, 2 biographies and 3 novels

The freshly printed include three novels, two biographies and one essay collection. Happy reading!

"Marley: A Novel" by Jon Clinch (Washington Square Press, $17): I'm often a bit skeptical of novels that piggyback on the classics, but this one, a prequel/companion to Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" told from the perspective of Ebenezer Scrooge's partner Jacob Marley, kept me up well past bedtime when it came out in 2019. Clinch, author of 2007's "Finn," knows his Dickens inside out, and masterfully spins a tale of a young man hardening into stone, filling in some colors that the original author left in spare black and white.

"Butter Honey Pig Bread" by Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press, $19.95): Longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Ekwuyasi's first novel tells the interconnected stories of three Nigerian women, a mother and her twin daughters. "The stories of Kambirinachi and her daughters, Taiye and Kehinde, unfold in lyrical, emotionally affecting parallel narratives," wrote Publishers Weekly in a starred review, calling it an "assured, inspired debut."