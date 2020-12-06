Chicago's Marisel Vera explores Puerto Rico's history in new novel, 'The Taste of Sugar'

Puerto Rico is a colony of the United States. (Although Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, they don't have voting rights and the island is classified as unincorporated territory more than 120 years since it was annexed during the Spanish-American War.) When you know your heritage, when you know where you came from, that gives you something, a connection to your ancestors. My parents made sacrifices and their parents made sacrifices and they suffered things that were out of their control and why? This is why, this is why we came here.

I think that when you know Puerto Rican history, you also learn American history and you learn the truth about your country. And I think we have to know the truth about our past.

Q: What do you hope readers take away after reading "The Taste of Sugar"?

Answer: For Puerto Ricans, I just want it to be a celebration of our culture and our history, our ancestors, and for people who aren't Puerto Rican, I hope that they will come through with an open mind and a willingness to learn the history of Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico and the basic history of why Puerto Ricans left the island, because this has to do with now.