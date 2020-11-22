Cooler than cool? There is no escaping the life, legacy and stardom of Steve McQueen

He enlisted in the Marine Corps and that gave his life some structure. Later acting classes in New York gave him a career.

It started somewhat modestly ("The Blob") but he went on to starring roles in such hits as "Bullitt," "The Magnificent Seven," "The Great Escape," TV's "Wanted: Dead or Alive," "The Thomas Crown Affair," "The Getaway," "Papillon," "The Towering Inferno," "The Sand Pebbles" and a couple of dozen more. He was, in the 1960s and into the 1970s, as big a star as there was (and most highly paid in 1974), standing on equal box-office footing with such contemporaries as Paul Newman.

And that, even though he turned down starring roles in such blockbusters as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Apocalypse Now," choosing instead to play a cowboy in "Tom Horn" and a contemporary bounty hunter in "The Hunter," which was partly set in Chicago.

This book is the work of Marshall Terrill and there is no more energetic keeper of the flame than he, having written six — count 'em — previous books about the actor. He tells of McQueen's unsuccessful late-in-life attempts to write his own book.