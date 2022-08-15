David Sedaris, bestselling author, humorist, to appear at Tanger Center in Greensboro

In "The Lemon Man," Dublin, Ireland, hitman Patrick Callen discovers a baby after killing its drug-dealing father. Unwilling to leave the child behind in the filthy apartment, he takes it with him. Soon, he finds himself struggling to change diapers and trying to figure out what babies eat. But caring for a baby and working as a hitman is not a good mix, and the complications that arise threaten to get Patrick killed. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says Keith Bruton's debut is a fast-paced crime novel that is both hilarious and hardboiled, its main character both ruthless and oddly sympathetic.