David Sedaris, bestselling author, humorist, to appear at Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris will appear at the Tanger Center on Oct. 22 following the release of his newest books "Happy-Go-Lucky" and "A Carnival of Snackery."
Reserved seats for the 8 p.m. show range from $45 to $75, plus additional fees and taxes. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at www.davidsedarisontour.com.
Sedaris, a regular National Public Radio contributor, authored bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim."
Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Scuppernong Books.