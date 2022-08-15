 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Sedaris, bestselling author, humorist, to appear at Tanger Center in Greensboro

david sedaris

David Sedaris

 Jenny Lewis

GREENSBORO — Bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris will appear at the Tanger Center on Oct. 22 following the release of his newest books "Happy-Go-Lucky" and "A Carnival of Snackery."

Reserved seats for the 8 p.m. show range from $45 to $75, plus additional fees and taxes. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at www.davidsedarisontour.com.

Sedaris, a regular National Public Radio contributor, authored bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim."  

Sedaris will offer a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Scuppernong Books.

