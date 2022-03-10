Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music

Parton’s life now is much closer to Ruthanna’s, “one of country music’s grandest queens.” But Parton is a bit gentler. When Ruthanna first meets AnnieLee, at a small table in the back of a bar, Ruthanna praises her talent as “something special” before advising her to “get the hell out of Nashville” and be spared ending up broke and on her own.

“I would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their dream,” Parton says. “I would just say, ‘If you’re dead serious about what you’re doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You’ve got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise, but don’t ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.’ That’s where Ruthanna and I differ. I would never tell a young person not to follow their dream because I would crush somebody. Even if they weren’t that talented, I wouldn’t tell them that.”

Ruthanna is out of the business and well pleased to be past the “desire to pour her heart out into a melody.” Parton is all in, writing so often she likes to tell Patterson that she could turn out a song while standing on her head. “Run, Rose, Red” is just one part of their 2022.