 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music
0 Comments

Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music

  • 0
Parton and Patterson

Author James Patterson and country music legend Dolly Parton have teamed up to create characters and a story for a book and an album.

 Associated Press

Sometimes even Dolly Parton has a hard time keeping up with the legend of Dolly Parton.

“I often go into my museum in Dollywood, you know, because I’m in the mood to be there or we’re in there doing something or putting something new in. And I look at all that stuff and think ‘When, how did that happen?’” she says. “I shake my head when I see, like a documentary or something. I think how did I do all that, how did I get all that done?”

The singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist is speaking from another wing of her empire, one of two sound stages at a 7,200-square-foot studio complex outside of Nashville, with assistants and technicians moving about and Parton herself in a characteristically cheerful mood on an otherwise overcast afternoon. Seated next to her — and wearing a dark tuxedo jacket touched with black and red to match the pattern of her dress — is a novelist as prolific in his field as she is in songwriting, James Patterson.

He is among the best-selling authors in history and, like Parton, a champion of literacy programs. He is 74 and has written or co-written hundreds of books. She is 76 and has written thousands of songs. Until a couple of years ago, they were mutual admirers who had never met. Now, they have completed a novel that comes out this week, “Run, Rose, Run,” an Amazon.com bestseller even before publication and the rare work of fiction to arrive with an accompanying soundtrack.

“He’d give me ideas for the songs. I gave him ideas that he expanded on for the characters and incorporated in the book,” says Parton, whose “Run, Rose, Run” album includes 12 new songs. “So it really was a magical team.”

The collaboration began as just one of countless ideas for Patterson, who reliably turns out several books a year, from children’s stories to a biography of the Kennedys to two best-selling thrillers written with former President Bill Clinton. Patterson spent a lot of time in Nashville in the 1960s while attending Vanderbilt University and thought of an archetypal story — a young, promising and frightened country singer, AnnieLee Keyes, facing a “million to one odds,” and her bond with a retired country superstar, Ruthanna Ryder.

As Patterson and Parton both recall, Patterson contacted Parton’s team and the two soon spoke in Nashville.

“We liked each other right away. And we kind of made the deal right there — no lawyers. We didn’t want anybody in the way,” Patterson says.

“Run, Rose, Run” is a close look at the Nashville music scene, through the eyes of women. The narrative has music and romance and cheering crowds, and lyrics to Parton songs such as the mid-tempo rocker “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.”

On the darker side are unscrupulous executives, unwanted physical advances and the male-oriented ways of the market, defined by a radio consultant’s “salad” theory, in which men are the essential artists, “the lettuce,” the women more like tomatoes, “to be sprinkled into airplay now and again as garnish.”

Parton, who famously rose from a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to international acclaim, says her back story differs from AnnieLee’s. But she did endure “having bad managers and having to, you know, just squirm, trying to get out of situations.”

AnnieLee’s struggles to take control of her career reminded Parton of her early work with Porter Waggoner, who helped her break through professionally in 1967 when he brought her on to his popular television show. They recorded and toured together for seven years, their battles well publicized, before she announced her departure. The end of their working partnership inspired her classic “I Will Always Love You.”

“Oh God, I used to fight all the time with Porter Waggoner,” she says of the late singer, who died in 2007. “We were known for, you know, for our disagreements. But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I (also) had always wanted to be my own star, and I said that at the start. I didn’t want to be just a girl singer in somebody else’s group.”

Parton’s life now is much closer to Ruthanna’s, “one of country music’s grandest queens.” But Parton is a bit gentler. When Ruthanna first meets AnnieLee, at a small table in the back of a bar, Ruthanna praises her talent as “something special” before advising her to “get the hell out of Nashville” and be spared ending up broke and on her own.

“I would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their dream,” Parton says. “I would just say, ‘If you’re dead serious about what you’re doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You’ve got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise, but don’t ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.’ That’s where Ruthanna and I differ. I would never tell a young person not to follow their dream because I would crush somebody. Even if they weren’t that talented, I wouldn’t tell them that.”

Ruthanna is out of the business and well pleased to be past the “desire to pour her heart out into a melody.” Parton is all in, writing so often she likes to tell Patterson that she could turn out a song while standing on her head. “Run, Rose, Red” is just one part of their 2022.

His other books this year include the memoir “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” and another “Michael Bennett” thriller. She was scheduled to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on the night her book comes out and, via livestream, will later this month appear for the first time at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

“Where would I go?” she says when asked if she would ever retire. “You can’t leave yourself behind. I would be doing my music, writing my songs if I had to sell them out of the trunk of my car. And I did that in the early days when I was young and trying to get things going. So I would do it no matter what, even if I had to take another job.”

“One of the similarities that Dolly and I have is we don’t work for a living,” Patterson adds. “We play for a living. You don’t stop doing that. Why would you stop playing if you can, if you can do it?”

+2 
Parton and Patterson

“Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton. The iconic singer also has a book co-authored by James Patterson releasing this week with the same title.

 Butterfly Records
+2 
Parton and Patterson

“Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson.

 Little, Brown and Company
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Colbert roasted for saying he'd pay $15 for gas because he drives a Tesla

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Bob Dylan book 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' will impart lessons in songwriting
Books

New Bob Dylan book 'The Philosophy of Modern Song' will impart lessons in songwriting

Legendary singer-songwriter, Pulitzer Prize recipient and Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan is gearing up to release his first book in nearly two decades. Publishing giant Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Dylan's "The Philosophy of Modern Song" will hit shelves Nov. 8. The announcement comes six years after the "Like a Rolling Stone" artist was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature for his ...

Bob Dylan announces 2nd book, coming in November
Books

Bob Dylan announces 2nd book, coming in November

Another side of Bob Dylan is coming to bookstores this year. Dylan’s second book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” will be released in November. A generation of Dylan fans has been awaiting his second book for 18 years following 2004′s “Chronicles, Volume One.” While Dylan, 80, teased a “Chronicles, Volume Two” in more ways than one in the intervening years, he apparently decided on a ...

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian
Books

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

An observant biography about Hemingway's fourth wife, Mary, who gave up journalism for love. "Hemingway's Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway" by Timothy Christian; Pegasus Books (464 pages, $29.95) ——— After reading Ernest Hemingway's Paris memoir, "A Moveable Feast" while in Paris, Timothy Christian followed it with several biographies of Hemingway and his wives. Most ...

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers
Books

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

PHILADELPHIA — When Jonathan Reisman treats patients in the emergency room, a lot is going on in his head beyond what he learned in medical school. The physician, who lives in West Philadelphia, studied math in college. He then spent five years in Russia, studying forestry, water quality, and anthropology, and working as a translator for outdoor adventure tour groups. He has developed a keen ...

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’
Books

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

"Find Me" by Alafair Burke; Harper (304 pages, $26.99) ——— The friendship between Hope Miller and Lindsay Kelly runs deeper than most. It began 15 years ago, when Lindsay happened upon an overturned SUV on a lonely, dark New Jersey road. Lindsay, a police chief’s daughter, quickly called for help and gave emergency first aid to the young woman splayed unconscious on the pavement. When the ...

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?
Books

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion ...

Review: 'Ocean State,' by Stewart O'Nan
Books

Review: 'Ocean State,' by Stewart O'Nan

Told through multiple voices, "Ocean State" examines the murder of a young girl. "Ocean State" by Stewart O'Nan; Atlantic Monthly Press (240 pages, $27) ——— "Ocean State" is the story of a murder, but it wouldn't be right to call it a mystery, because the killer's identity is established in the very first sentence. Even as he inverts the form, veteran novelist Stewart O'Nan effectively keeps ...

Before #MeToo, before school board meltdowns, most big movements start small. ‘The Quiet Before’ is about the whisper campaigns.
Books

Before #MeToo, before school board meltdowns, most big movements start small. ‘The Quiet Before’ is about the whisper campaigns.

So I’m reading “The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas,” Gal Beckerman’s excellent new book on the modest roots of massive sea changes, and the butterfly effect-like flutter of a parlor game forms in my head. I make leaps of logic that, though overly tidy, are compelling. For instance, if Filippo Marinetti, the ringleader of the Futurist activists in early 20th century ...

Books

Review: 'The Bald Eagle,' by Jack E. Davis

The near extinction and amazing recovery of our national symbol. "The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America's Bird" by Jack E. Davis; W.W. Norton (464 pages, $29.95) ——— Today the soaring bald eagle, wings expanded, white head gleaming, is a frequent sight along America's lakes, streams and beaches. The eagle's skill in hunting, its fidelity to its mate and its devotion to its ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert