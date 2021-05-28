Forced to go virtual, Greensboro Bound literary festival has one for the books

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Bound literary festival organizers didn’t know how many virtual viewers to anticipate when it took this year’s event online.
With the theme of “21 Conversations,” the annual event from May 13 to 16 offered both taped and live virtual conversations between local and international authors.
“We really didn’t know what to expect, especially with the very real Zoom-fatigue apparent everywhere for literary events,” said Brian Lampkin, co-founder of the festival.
As it turned out, nearly 1,600 viewers watched. The number is based on statistics from YouTube and Zoom.
That contrasts with the 2018 and 2019 in-person festivals, which attracted about 5,000 people both years.
Nonetheless, “having 1,600 viewers felt about right,” Lampkin said.
The most popular event, according to festival organizers, was the live conversation between former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins and novelist Ron Rash.
Second on the list: a pre-recorded conversation between writers Roxane Gay and Cynthia Greenlee.
Lampkin is happy that, starting Tuesday, those who missed conversations with authors can watch them again on the festival’s YouTube channel.
“So those numbers will continue to rise,” Lampkin said.
The inaugural festival made its debut in 2018, bringing authors and book lovers to downtown venues.
But when the pandemic hit in 2020, organizers canceled with hopes of holding an in-person event the next year.
With the pandemic persisting this year, that didn’t happen. So the festival went virtual.
In mid-May, as pandemic numbers improved, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most mandatory mask requirements, and all mandatory capacity, gathering and social-distancing limits.
But Greensboro Bound was already planned.
Greensboro Bound now plans a series of Asian and Asian-American authors for this fall. Organizers expect them to be live events, but can’t say for sure.
“We feel it’s part of our mission to respond to the times and do our small part to oppose racism and violence,” Lampkin said.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.