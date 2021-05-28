 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forced to go virtual, Greensboro Bound literary festival has one for the books
0 comments
top story

Forced to go virtual, Greensboro Bound literary festival has one for the books

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Bound literary festival organizers didn’t know how many virtual viewers to anticipate when it took this year’s event online.

With the theme of “21 Conversations,” the annual event from May 13 to 16 offered both taped and live virtual conversations between local and international authors.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, especially with the very real Zoom-fatigue apparent everywhere for literary events,” said Brian Lampkin, co-founder of the festival.

As it turned out, nearly 1,600 viewers watched. The number is based on statistics from YouTube and Zoom.

That contrasts with the 2018 and 2019 in-person festivals, which attracted about 5,000 people both years.

Nonetheless, “having 1,600 viewers felt about right,” Lampkin said.

The most popular event, according to festival organizers, was the live conversation between former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins and novelist Ron Rash.

Second on the list: a pre-recorded conversation between writers Roxane Gay and Cynthia Greenlee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lampkin is happy that, starting Tuesday, those who missed conversations with authors can watch them again on the festival’s YouTube channel.

“So those numbers will continue to rise,” Lampkin said.

The inaugural festival made its debut in 2018, bringing authors and book lovers to downtown venues.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, organizers canceled with hopes of holding an in-person event the next year.

With the pandemic persisting this year, that didn’t happen. So the festival went virtual.

In mid-May, as pandemic numbers improved, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most mandatory mask requirements, and all mandatory capacity, gathering and social-distancing limits.

But Greensboro Bound was already planned.

Greensboro Bound now plans a series of Asian and Asian-American authors for this fall. Organizers expect them to be live events, but can’t say for sure.

“We feel it’s part of our mission to respond to the times and do our small part to oppose racism and violence,” Lampkin said.

+1 
Billy Collins (CREDIT Bill Hayes) 1.jpg (copy)

Collins

 Bill Hayes, provided
+1 
Roxane Gay (copy)

Gay

 Reginald Cunningham, provided

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

WANT TO WATCH?

You can see what you missed from this year's Greensboro Bound literary festival. To watch, go online to greensborobound.com. Then click on the YouTube link at the top right.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Shia LaBeouf faces court ordered therapy sessions

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How can white people be Black allies? Steven Rogers offers specifics in ‘A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues’
Books

How can white people be Black allies? Steven Rogers offers specifics in ‘A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues’

Steven Rogers’ new book, “A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues: What You Can Do Right Now to Help the Black Community” begins with what he considers the three most descriptive newspaper headlines of 2020: “Breonna Taylor Was Shot and Killed by Police in her Own Home,” “Ahmaud Arbery: Father and Son Charged with Murder of U.S. Black Jogger,” and “George Floyd’s Death Was Murder.” A plea ...

Keep your eyes peeled for these 11 summer mystery reads
Books

Keep your eyes peeled for these 11 summer mystery reads

'The Other Passenger' By Louise Candlish Every day, a group of commuters booze at the bar on a Thames ferry as they shuttle back and forth to their jobs in London. This little group is connected “by [their] childlessness” and their “freedom to put [themselves] before everyone else.” They’re self-indulgent and narcissistic. They’re Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel if Gillian Flynn or ...

11 novels to add to your summer reading list
Books

11 novels to add to your summer reading list

'The Guide' By Peter Heller Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at ...

Risking it all to escape from Mao Zedong’s chaotic China
Books

Risking it all to escape from Mao Zedong’s chaotic China

“Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution” by Kent Wong; Harry N. Abrams (320 pages, $26) ——— China was in chaos. For a decade, Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution deliberately smashed society to bits. People were sent away for brutal re-education. Others simply disappeared. The country was destroying itself, and for many, only one hope remained: Getting out. ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 2. "21st ...

Jake Tapper made up an entire Frank Sinatra song for his new novel. No, he won't sing it.
Books

Jake Tapper made up an entire Frank Sinatra song for his new novel. No, he won't sing it.

PHILADELPHIA — Fact and fiction become partners in "The Devil May Dance," a new novel by Philly's Jake Tapper that the CNN anchor set in the Rat Pack world of early 1960s Hollywood. In the sequel to Tapper's 2018 bestseller, "The Hellfire Club," the fictional New York congressman Charlie Marder and his zoologist wife, Margaret, find themselves on the West Coast, mixing it up with Frank ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News