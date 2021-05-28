Forced to go virtual, Greensboro Bound literary festival has one for the books

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Bound literary festival organizers didn’t know how many virtual viewers to anticipate when it took this year’s event online.

With the theme of “21 Conversations,” the annual event from May 13 to 16 offered both taped and live virtual conversations between local and international authors.

“We really didn’t know what to expect, especially with the very real Zoom-fatigue apparent everywhere for literary events,” said Brian Lampkin, co-founder of the festival.

As it turned out, nearly 1,600 viewers watched. The number is based on statistics from YouTube and Zoom.

That contrasts with the 2018 and 2019 in-person festivals, which attracted about 5,000 people both years.

Nonetheless, “having 1,600 viewers felt about right,” Lampkin said.

The most popular event, according to festival organizers, was the live conversation between former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins and novelist Ron Rash.

Second on the list: a pre-recorded conversation between writers Roxane Gay and Cynthia Greenlee.

