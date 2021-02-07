 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free virtual book readings to offer insights on history, Greensboro connections
0 comments

Free virtual book readings to offer insights on history, Greensboro connections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina author Carole Boston Weatherford will read from her book, "Remember the Bridge: Poems of the People," and from the picture book, "Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins" at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

Weatherford will take participants on a journey through poetry of the past 400 years of African American history from Harriet Tubman to John Coltrane to the Greensboro sit-ins and beyond. This is presented free as a gift from the American Association of University Women.

Weathorford, a 1992 UNCG Master of Fine Arts graduate, recently received the McIver Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an alumnus of UNCG.

AAUW Readers Excel Achieve Develop Succeed (READS) was designed to reach readers of all ages, but especially those who are involved in the lives of children. Parents, grandparents and teachers may invite their children to join them in these online, one-hour, live conversations with the AAUW “Author of the Month.”

For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.

CBW_headshot3.png

Carole Boston Weatherford

 Provided
0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller
Books

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller

"Pickard County Atlas" by Chris Harding Thornton; MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux (288 pages, $26) ——— Violence can shape a family’s emotional and mental growth for decades, as Chris Harding Thornton explores in her stunning debut, “Pickard County Atlas,” set in 1978 Nebraska. A darkness blankets the Reddick family as well as Pickard County deputy sheriff Harley Jensen, tainting each ...

8 tips for starting and nurturing a successful book club
Books

8 tips for starting and nurturing a successful book club

Inspired to start your own book group? Here are some ideas from a few of Seattle's longtime book clubs, on how to make yours go the distance. — "Have some guidelines," recommended Mardie Rhodes, whose book club celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Her group has guidelines to ensure that the group doesn't spend all its meeting time in general chat, and has limited the number of books that ...

+6
‘Ida B. the Queen’ author has dedicated much of her life to her great-grandmother Ida B. Wells’ legacy — but is ready to be known by her own name too
Books

‘Ida B. the Queen’ author has dedicated much of her life to her great-grandmother Ida B. Wells’ legacy — but is ready to be known by her own name too

CHICAGO — Ida B. Wells, the pioneering Chicago journalist who walked into towns across the South that did not want her there and reported on the lynchings of Black men, has been pretty busy lately. She may have died in 1931; she’s buried beside her husband, Ferdinand Barnett, in Oak Woods Cemetery on the South Side. And yet, last spring she received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize. Then last ...

From Hyde Park to ‘The Graduate’ and beyond: Terrific new Mike Nichols biography illuminates the path of a Chicago-bred improv master
Books

From Hyde Park to ‘The Graduate’ and beyond: Terrific new Mike Nichols biography illuminates the path of a Chicago-bred improv master

Fall, 1949. Igor Michael Peschkowsky, a German Jewish emigre raised in Nazi-era Berlin and then New York City, arrives by train for the first day of his freshman year at the University of Chicago. He looks like a personality not yet secure, or comfortable. Years earlier the singular-looking character had been rendered hairless, living at the mercy of cheap wigs and his considerable ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Russian. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown 2. The Vanishing Half. Brit ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News