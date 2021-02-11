Go Triad: Calendar of events

11 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Book Talk With a Twist: 3:30 p.m. "Dread Nation" by Justina Ireland. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell. Online event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Session: 6 p.m. Planning and growing sustainable cool season lawns. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
N.C. Sierra Club Foothills Group Virtual Program Meeting: 7-7:15 p.m. social time, presentation begins at 7:20 p.m. "The Great Backyard Bird Count 2021: How You Can Participate" presented by Nathan and Sarah Gatto, owners of Wright's Backyard Birding Center. Email Dave Fairall at dafair@aol.com to register.
12 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - McGirt-Horton Book Club on Zoom: 12:30 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Breakfast Club: The Power of Love. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-150. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Friendship Bracelets: 3 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
The Winery Comedy Tour: 7 p.m. Grove Winery, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road, Gibsonville. www.grovewinery.com
MUSIC
Music For a Great Space: Andre Lash: 7:30 p.m. Online event. https://musicforagreatspace.org
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Jim Brickman “Share The Love, LIVE!” Virtually: 9 p.m. Feb. 12, 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 13-14. Tickets: www.jimbrickman.com. Use the coupon code "lovegso" at checkout to support the Greensboro Symphony.
13 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: Seventh birthday book giveaway. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. Fifty copies of Timothy Snyder's "Our Malady: Lessons in Liberty from a Hospital Diary" will be given away. You must come to the store to pick up a copy. First come, first serve. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: Noon Feb. 13 and 1 p.m. Feb. 14. Wine and chocolate pairing event. $17.50 per person. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
F - Greensboro Library: Live Online Trivia Program: 3 p.m. For school-age children. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
High Point Arts Council: Shaggin at the Station: 7 p.m. Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. A hybrid event with livestream viewers and 25 patrons in the audience. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated and the dance floor will not be open. The Special Occasion Band will be performing. Tickets are $15 at www.HighPointArts.org/events or call the Arts Council from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
The Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center will be open from 9:30-11:30 a.m., featuring artwork, photography, crafts, quilt boards, cards, etc. 1006 SW Marshall St., WS. 336-725-8584.
MUSIC
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Jim Brickman “Share The Love, LIVE!” Virtually: 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 13-14. Tickets: www.jimbrickman.com. Use the coupon code "lovegso" at checkout to support the Greensboro Symphony.
The Winston-Salem Symphony: “Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m. A romantic blend of orchestral favorites from Mozart to Puccini. A Spring Stage Pass will cover the remainder of the 2020–2021 season, which includes: “Mixtape,” “Center Stage” (7:30 p.m. March 13), “The World Beloved: A Blue Grass Mass by Carol Barnett” (7:30 p.m. April 24), and “For Your Eyes Only: Music of James Bond” (7:30 p.m. May 8). Stage Pass cost is $45. For Spring Stage Pass members, concerts can be purchased for $20 per stream. www.wssymphony.org.
14 • SUNDAY
BOOKS
“Love the Earth” Book Reading Video and Prize Drawing (Virtual): Feb 14 -April 22. Watch a recorded reading of the picture book “Love the Earth” by Julian Lennon on the Lewisville Branch Library’s website and complete an online survey about the book for a chance to win a copy of the book. 336-703-2940.
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Preacher Lawson. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Stonefield Cellars Winery: 1 p.m. Wine and chocolate pairing event. $17.50 per person. 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. www.stonefieldcellars.com
MUSIC
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Jim Brickman “Share The Love, LIVE!” Virtually: 7 and 10 p.m. Tickets: www.jimbrickman.com. Use the coupon code "lovegso" at checkout to support the Greensboro Symphony.
15 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "House of Suh". https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: "Neither Rhyme Nor Reason": 7 p.m. Register in advance. tinyurl.com/2v9dv89a
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
16 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Spotlight on John Hope Franklin: 5 p.m. Dr. John Hope Franklin recast the study of United States history by ensuring that the African American experience was included in a full and honest way. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Caffė YA Book Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "American Royals" by Katharine McGee. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Paul Nicklen: Virtual Event: 7:30 p.m. Part of the Guilford College Bryan Series, presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com.
F - Greensboro History Museum: Police-community relations. Webinars begin at 6 p.m. Registration: https://greensborohistory.org/events.
17 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Our Words, Our Voices: 5 p.m. Greensboro poets of color featuring Jasmine Williams. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
18 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Zoom book discussion of "Silent Voices" by Ann Cleves. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: 4 p.m. A poetry workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Ed Tarkington: 7 p.m. "The Fortunate Ones." An online event. Register: tinyurl.com/3zcma4ek
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Crossroads Nashville Round. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: 5 p.m. Celebrate Greensboro's black-owned businesses: School of Thought, LLC. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: Gay, Black And HIV Positive: 7 p.m. Discuss the documentary "Black, Gay, and HIV Positive: America's Hidden Epidemic." The 16-minute documentary is available through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Greensboro History Museum: African American/Black History Through February: New episodes arrive every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. To connect with these programs, visit https://greensborohistory.org.
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com