Go Triad: Calendar of events

7 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
8 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Club on Zoom: 12:30 p.m. Discussing "American Spy" by Lauren Wilkinson. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
9 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Trial By Fire. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
MUSIC
The Legacy Motown Revue: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $15-$40. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.
10 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
Winter Charcuterie Workshop: 3 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $60. https://tinyurl.com/ybrfoy7f
11 • MONDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay: 5 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
12 • TUESDAY
DANCE
Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com
13 • WEDNESDAY
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
14 • THURSDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Live Drawing with Darren Farrell: 3 p.m. Farrell will read his book "Letter Town" and show how to draw some of his favorite characters. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Ian Bremmer: Virtual Event: 7:30 p.m. Guilford College Bryan Series. Presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com