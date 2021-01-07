 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Triad: Calendar of events
0 comments

Go Triad: Calendar of events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

7 • THURSDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

8 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: McGirt-Horton Book Club on Zoom: 12:30 p.m. Discussing "American Spy" by Lauren Wilkinson. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

9 • SATURDAY

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Trial By Fire. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$150. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Second Saturdays: 2 p.m. State Street, GB. https://tinyurl.com/y9qxfygy

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

MUSIC

The Legacy Motown Revue: 7 p.m. Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $15-$40. https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

10 • SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

Winter Charcuterie Workshop: 3 p.m. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $60. https://tinyurl.com/ybrfoy7f

11 • MONDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Vance Chavis Coffee Hour with Karen Ceesay: 5 p.m. Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

12 • TUESDAY

DANCE

Get Into It Dance Class: 8:30 p.m. ReVamp Contemporary Dance Company, 800 W. Smith St., No. 101B, GB. www.revampcontemporary.com

13 • WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

14 • THURSDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Live Drawing with Darren Farrell: 3 p.m. Farrell will read his book "Letter Town" and show how to draw some of his favorite characters. Register in advance. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Ian Bremmer: Virtual Event: 7:30 p.m. Guilford College Bryan Series. Presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit https://www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

Last week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1 2. “Ready ...

Children's book aims to teach 'necessary message' after Tree of Life shooting
Books

Children's book aims to teach 'necessary message' after Tree of Life shooting

PITTSBURGH — Imagine wanting to complete an important task but not having the ability to do it because of personal limitations when, unexpectedly, a friend offers assistance. But why would that person volunteer to help? Because that's what friends do. "That's What Friends Do" is also the title of a recently published children's book by Cantor Steven Stoehr that aims to instill the importance ...

Book review: A librarian as P.I. from an author to watch
Books

Book review: A librarian as P.I. from an author to watch

"Watch Her" by Edwin Hill; Kensington (304 pages, $26) ——— For some people, committing fraud comes way too easy. Certainly, greed is a reason — money can make people lose their minds. Fraud also can be a way to hold power over another. Others are just predators. Without oversight, some people cannot resist larceny urges. All those factors certainly explain the dysfunctional Matson family, who ...

Review: 'My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,' by Jenn Shapland
Books

Review: 'My Autobiography of Carson McCullers,' by Jenn Shapland

"My Autobiography of Carson McCullers" by Jenn Shapland; Tin House Books (266 pages, $22.95) ——— This winter, if you read just one book that seems to be a biography but turns into an autobiography and is really about the writer clarifying her identity as a lesbian, I don't know what to tell you because "Why Fish Don't Exist" is sensational but so is "My Autobiography of Carson McCullers." Jenn ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News