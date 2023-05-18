GREENSBORO — For the fifth year, lovers of the written word will gather in the city to celebrate books and authors.

The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival kicks off todaywith Abide & Imbibe, a Big Lebowski-themed fundraising event featuring beverage writer André Darlington. Festival co-founder Steve Colyer said the event is sold out, but others are open and free.

The three-day festival features 55 authors and 32 events, including two workshops and a documentary, in and around downtown Greensboro.

One highlight occurs Friday with “An Evening with Charles Frazier.” The event is free, but registration is required through Greensboro Bound’s website at greensborobound.com. A full schedule of events is available through the website.

Frazier, who grew up in western North Carolina, won the National Book Award for his 1997 novel “Cold Mountain.” Frazier has just released his fifth novel, “Trackers,” a gritty suspense novel set in the West during the Depression.

Colyer, a South Carolina native, said he’s also personally looking forward to Lowcountry: Gullah Food and Gullah Life — a discussion with Matthew Raiford and Eric Crawford and hosted by radio personality Rodney Dawson.

“We’re really, really excited to be bringing this to the community again for free,” Colyer said.

Other authors featured in the festival include Lee Smith, author of The New York Times bestseller “Last Girls”; Daniel Wallace, author of “Big Fish,” which was adapted and released as a movie and a Broadway musical; and Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, author of “Even As We Breathe,” a 2021 recipient of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award.

The event also features children’s programming with authors Bakari Sellers (“Who Are Your People”) Shelly Anand (“I Love my Body Because”) and Michael Leali (“The Civil War of Amos Abernathy”). The documentary, “The Renegade Legacy of Bleecker and MacDougal,” will be shown Friday night.

Panels scheduled for Saturday include Writing for Video Games and Finding Fun and Taking Risks.

The festival also includes an ode (and likely a jam session) to the banjo with author Kristina Gaddy and Greensboro’s own Justin “Demeanor” Harrington.