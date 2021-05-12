 Skip to main content
Greensboro Bound literary festival kicks off Thursday
Greensboro Bound literary festival kicks off Thursday

The Greensboro Bound literary festival begins Thursday. The event is virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information and to register for the free events, go to GreensboroBound.com.

Thursday

7-8 p.m., A Conversation with Roxane Gay

Friday

4-5 p.m., Dirty Gold: The Rise and Fall of an International Smuggling Ring

5-6 p.m., Craft, Violence, and the Art of Storytelling with Rod Davis, John Hart, and Dennis McCarthy

6-7 p.m., Chefs Ricky Moore & Whitney Otawka

7-8 p.m., (live) An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor

Saturday

10-11 a.m., Our Stories, Our Voices: Four Years On

11 a.m.-noon, Hidden Histories with Lisa Levenstein & Shanna Greene Benjamin

Noon-1 p.m., Love, Justice, and Healing with Sharon Salzberg & Omid Safi

1-2 p.m., Speculative Fiction with Rivers Solomon & KM Szpara

2-3 p.m., Read Romance, Fight Patriarchy!

2-3:30 p.m., (live) All Up In Your Feels, a poetry workshop

3-4 p.m., Issac Bailey & Bakari Sellers

4-5 p.m., Allan Gurganus & George Singleton

4-5 p.m., Poems in a Crisis with Traci Brimhall, Nickole Brown, and Alice Quinn

7-8 p.m., (live) A Conversation with Billy Collins & Ron Rash

Sunday

10-11 a.m., Our Stories, Our Voices: Writing As Activism

11 a.m.-noon, Writing Outside the Lines: Nonbinary Authors Changing YA, with Mason Deaver & Nita Tyndall

Noon-1 p.m., Art of Memoir with Ginger Gaffney and James Tate Hill

Noon-1:30 p.m., (live) Your Story, Your Voice: A Writing Workshop

1-2 p.m., The Soul of the Novel: Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle & Kaitlyn Greenidge, with Zelda Lockhart

2-3 p.m., (live) Candacy Taylor and The Historic Magnolia House

3-4 p.m., A Measure of Belonging: 21 Writers of Color on the New American South

4-5 p.m., Naima Coster & Leesa Cross-Smith

5-6 p.m., A Conversation on Race & Grace in America, with Denise Kiernan & D. Watkins

6-7 p.m., Wilmington’s Lie: A Conversation with John Sayles & David Zucchino

May 19

6-9 p.m., Guilford County Schools High School Poet Laureate Year-end Reading

