Greensboro Bound literary festival kicks off Thursday

The Greensboro Bound literary festival begins Thursday. The event is virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information and to register for the free events, go to GreensboroBound.com.
Thursday
7-8 p.m., A Conversation with Roxane Gay
Friday
5-6 p.m., Craft, Violence, and the Art of Storytelling with Rod Davis, John Hart, and Dennis McCarthy
6-7 p.m., Chefs Ricky Moore & Whitney Otawka
7-8 p.m., (live) An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor
Saturday
10-11 a.m., Our Stories, Our Voices: Four Years On
2-3 p.m., Read Romance, Fight Patriarchy!
2-3:30 p.m., (live) All Up In Your Feels, a poetry workshop
3-4 p.m., Issac Bailey & Bakari Sellers
4-5 p.m., Allan Gurganus & George Singleton
7-8 p.m., (live) A Conversation with Billy Collins & Ron Rash
Sunday
10-11 a.m., Our Stories, Our Voices: Writing As Activism
11 a.m.-noon, Writing Outside the Lines: Nonbinary Authors Changing YA, with Mason Deaver & Nita Tyndall
Noon-1:30 p.m., (live) Your Story, Your Voice: A Writing Workshop
1-2 p.m., The Soul of the Novel: Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle & Kaitlyn Greenidge, with Zelda Lockhart
2-3 p.m., (live) Candacy Taylor and The Historic Magnolia House
4-5 p.m., Naima Coster & Leesa Cross-Smith