Greensboro Bound literary festival returns, with free virtual conversations with local and international authors

Additionally, she has co-written the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Wild Seed” with Viola Davis and Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu.

U.S. poet laureate Collins (“Whale Day and Other Poems”) is paired in conversation with Rash, who has been called the “Appalachian Shakespeare” and has written “Serena” and “In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serna.”

Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” will join preservationist Natalie Pass-Miller in a live conversation at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro. Pass-Miller’s family bought the Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites in North Carolina still in operation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the non-live events, New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay, whose work explores feminism and what it means to be a woman of color, will talk with Cynthia Greenlee, a Durham-based historian, writer and editor.

Gay’s work includes “Bad Feminist,” “Difficult Women” and the memoir “Hunger.” Her forthcoming novel “Unti on Writing,” is due out later this year. Gay also primarily wrote the “World of Wakanda” comic book series, set in the fictional African country, home of the “Black Panther.”