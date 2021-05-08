 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Bound literary festival returns, with free virtual conversations with local and international authors
0 comments
alert top story

Greensboro Bound literary festival returns, with free virtual conversations with local and international authors

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Akin to pairing fine wine with food to enhance the dining experience, Greensboro Bound is pairing North Carolina authors with outside writers for distinctive conversation.

“We knew we needed to create unique content because, frankly, you can Zoom authors all over the country right now," Brian Lampkin said Thursday.

“We wanted to create something that could only happen at Greensboro Bound,” said Lampkin, a co-founder of the event and co-owner of Scuppernong Books.

The literary festival, held virtually this year because of the pandemic, runs Thursday through May 16. This year's theme, “21 Conversations,” features both taped and live hosted conversations.

The three live events feature Nnedi Okorafor, Billy Collins and Ron Rash, and Candacy Taylor at Magnolia House.

In “An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor,” co-sponsored by UNCG's University Libraries, the Nigerian-American will talk with professor Tara Green about Okorafor’s body of work and her latest novel, "Remote Control."

An award-winning author of Africanfuturism and Africanjujuism for children and adults, Okorafor has written comics for Marvel, including “Black Panther: Long Live the King,” “Wakanda Forever,” the “Shuri” series and an Africanfuturist comic series “Laguardia.”

Additionally, she has co-written the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Wild Seed” with Viola Davis and Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu.

U.S. poet laureate Collins (“Whale Day and Other Poems”) is paired in conversation with Rash, who has been called the “Appalachian Shakespeare” and has written “Serena” and “In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serna.”

Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” will join preservationist Natalie Pass-Miller in a live conversation at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro. Pass-Miller’s family bought the Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites in North Carolina still in operation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Among the non-live events, New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay, whose work explores feminism and what it means to be a woman of color, will talk with Cynthia Greenlee, a Durham-based historian, writer and editor.

Gay’s work includes “Bad Feminist,” “Difficult Women” and the memoir “Hunger.” Her forthcoming novel “Unti on Writing,” is due out later this year. Gay also primarily wrote the “World of Wakanda” comic book series, set in the fictional African country, home of the “Black Panther.”

All of the author events are free, but there are two live paid workshops: "Your Story, Your Voice: A Writing Workshop" and "All Up In Your Feels," a poetry workshop.

The annual festival was canceled last year, as COVID-19 tightened its grip worldwide.

With this year’s festival, Lampkin said organizers tried to pair people who would create interesting conversations.

“For instance, we’re doing 'Wilmington’s Lie,' David's Zucchino's book on the 1898 Wilmington riots,” Lampkin said, “and I happen to know that John Sayles, the indie film legend and novelist, had a novel that, compared to the narrative, was about the Wilmington race riots. So I said. ‘OK, let's try and make those two talk, and, amazingly, John said ‘yes,’” said Lampkin, who will moderate that conversation.

He said organizers also tried to broaden their audience this year by expanding the event’s genres and including romance panel and mystery events.

“I think that’s an important step forward,” he said.

Lampkin said the festival is a great showcase for North Carolina talent.

“It's good to remember what a great, deep bench of North Carolina writers we have,” he said. “Once we decided 21 conversations for 2021, it was easy to find 21 prominent North Carolina writers."

“That’s one of the great things about being here,” Lampkin said.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Greensboro Bound 2021

Here's a list of Greensboro Bound events:

For more information and to register for the free events, go to GreensboroBound.com. 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

May 16

May 19

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them
Books

Yes, lots of comics were racist. A new generation of Black artists is reinventing them

Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in. "We have to show that we can pull a Tyler Perry as a community," Manuel Godoy, president of Black Sands Entertainment, says in a recent video interview. "The idea is that the bigger the company gets, the ...

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’
Books

Head for the beach with Mary Kay Andrews’ ‘The Newcomer’

"The Newcomer" by Mary Kay Andrews; St. Martin’s Press (448 pages, $28.99) ——— On the rare occasions that I’m driving on the Pinellas barrier islands and spot an OG beach motel — those low-slung, cozy, pastel-painted relics tucked in among the towering condos and raucous bars — I feel a little warm tug of nostalgia for the funky, friendly places I remember. Mary Kay Andrews’ imagination works ...

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.
Books

Want to teach your dog to talk? Speech pathologist Christina Hunger can show you how.

Over a year into the pandemic, your bookshelves may be so crowded with books that you can’t imagine adding another. But a 3-year-old dog named Stella will have you rethinking that. Not familiar with the brown pup with a white belly, a mix of Catahoula and Australian cattle dog? She’s quite the social media sensation, with 788,000 followers on Instagram, 101,000 followers on YouTube and 28,000 ...

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Sooley. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Finding Ashley. Danielle Steel. ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Sooley: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: — 2. "Finding ...

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard
Books

Review: 'Finding the Mother Tree,' by Suzanne Simard

"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95) ——— Episodes of the cult television series "Twin Peaks" (1990-91) featured monologues with the enigmatic Log Lady, played to deadpan perfection by actress Catherine Coulson. She would cradle a cut of Ponderosa pine like a baby, channeling its koans. As a forester, biologist and ecological activist, Suzanne Simard ...

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print
Books

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print

W.W. Norton is taking out of print the polarizing “Philip Roth: The Biography” and the 2014 memoir “The Splendid Things We Planned,” both by Blake Bailey, after recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the writer. “Norton is permanently putting out of print our editions of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography’ and ‘The Splendid Things We Planned,’ Blake Bailey’s 2014 memoir,” a spokeswoman for ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News