Greensboro Bound literary festival returns, with free virtual conversations with local and international authors

GREENSBORO — Akin to pairing fine wine with food to enhance the dining experience, Greensboro Bound is pairing North Carolina authors with outside writers for distinctive conversation.
“We knew we needed to create unique content because, frankly, you can Zoom authors all over the country right now," Brian Lampkin said Thursday.
“We wanted to create something that could only happen at Greensboro Bound,” said Lampkin, a co-founder of the event and co-owner of Scuppernong Books.
The literary festival, held virtually this year because of the pandemic, runs Thursday through May 16. This year's theme, “21 Conversations,” features both taped and live hosted conversations.
The three live events feature Nnedi Okorafor, Billy Collins and Ron Rash, and Candacy Taylor at Magnolia House.
In “An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor,” co-sponsored by UNCG's University Libraries, the Nigerian-American will talk with professor Tara Green about Okorafor’s body of work and her latest novel, "Remote Control."
An award-winning author of Africanfuturism and Africanjujuism for children and adults, Okorafor has written comics for Marvel, including “Black Panther: Long Live the King,” “Wakanda Forever,” the “Shuri” series and an Africanfuturist comic series “Laguardia.”
Additionally, she has co-written the adaptation of Octavia Butler’s “Wild Seed” with Viola Davis and Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu.
U.S. poet laureate Collins (“Whale Day and Other Poems”) is paired in conversation with Rash, who has been called the “Appalachian Shakespeare” and has written “Serena” and “In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serna.”
Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” will join preservationist Natalie Pass-Miller in a live conversation at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro. Pass-Miller’s family bought the Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites in North Carolina still in operation.
Among the non-live events, New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay, whose work explores feminism and what it means to be a woman of color, will talk with Cynthia Greenlee, a Durham-based historian, writer and editor.
Gay’s work includes “Bad Feminist,” “Difficult Women” and the memoir “Hunger.” Her forthcoming novel “Unti on Writing,” is due out later this year. Gay also primarily wrote the “World of Wakanda” comic book series, set in the fictional African country, home of the “Black Panther.”
All of the author events are free, but there are two live paid workshops: "Your Story, Your Voice: A Writing Workshop" and "All Up In Your Feels," a poetry workshop.
The annual festival was canceled last year, as COVID-19 tightened its grip worldwide.
With this year’s festival, Lampkin said organizers tried to pair people who would create interesting conversations.
“For instance, we’re doing 'Wilmington’s Lie,' David's Zucchino's book on the 1898 Wilmington riots,” Lampkin said, “and I happen to know that John Sayles, the indie film legend and novelist, had a novel that, compared to the narrative, was about the Wilmington race riots. So I said. ‘OK, let's try and make those two talk, and, amazingly, John said ‘yes,’” said Lampkin, who will moderate that conversation.
He said organizers also tried to broaden their audience this year by expanding the event’s genres and including romance panel and mystery events.
“I think that’s an important step forward,” he said.
Lampkin said the festival is a great showcase for North Carolina talent.
“It's good to remember what a great, deep bench of North Carolina writers we have,” he said. “Once we decided 21 conversations for 2021, it was easy to find 21 prominent North Carolina writers."
“That’s one of the great things about being here,” Lampkin said.
