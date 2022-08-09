Greensboro Library seeking suggestions for Community Read

GREENSBORO — Do you have a favorite book?
The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.
Every other year the Library, along with a long list of community partners, leads a city-wide reading of a selected book. Programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions and readings are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.
Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect everyone.
The book also should be adaptable as a theatrical, musical or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.
In 2021, the community selected "There There" by Tommy Orange. There were more than 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on inclusiveness and the Native American condition in the modern world.
People are also reading…
Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Sept. 30, 2022.
Previous One City, One Book titles include:
2002: "A Lesson Before Dying" by Ernest Gaines
2004: "Middle of Everywhere" by Mary Pipher
2006: "Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank
2008: "The Pleasure Was Mine" by Tommy Hays
2010: "The Soloist" by Steve Lopez
2013: "Into The Beautiful North" by Luis Alberto Urrea
2015: "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson
2017: "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly
2019: "Born A Crime" by Trevor Noah
2021: "There There" by Tommy Orange
To find out more about One City, One Book or other programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.