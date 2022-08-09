Greensboro Library seeking suggestions for Community Read

GREENSBORO — Do you have a favorite book?

The Greensboro Public Library is seeking suggestions from residents on titles for the One City, One Book community read in the fall of 2023.

Every other year the Library, along with a long list of community partners, leads a city-wide reading of a selected book. Programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions and readings are offered to engage the entire community around the themes of the chosen work.

Books suggested should include themes that can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect everyone.

The book also should be adaptable as a theatrical, musical or other performance event. The ideal book should also be suitable for library programming for all ages.

In 2021, the community selected "There There" by Tommy Orange. There were more than 200 library, community partner and book club programs focused on inclusiveness and the Native American condition in the modern world.

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent to Greensboro Public Library’s Adult Programming Coordinator, Beth Sheffield at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Sept. 30, 2022.

Previous One City, One Book titles include:

2002: "A Lesson Before Dying" by Ernest Gaines

2004: "Middle of Everywhere" by Mary Pipher

2006: "Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank

2008: "The Pleasure Was Mine" by Tommy Hays

2010: "The Soloist" by Steve Lopez

2013: "Into The Beautiful North" by Luis Alberto Urrea

2015: "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson

2017: "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly

2019: "Born A Crime" by Trevor Noah

2021: "There There" by Tommy Orange

To find out more about One City, One Book or other programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.