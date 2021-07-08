Greensboro Public Library branches offer books, ebooks, book clubs and more

Greensboro Public Library is a great resource for finding a book club you might enjoy, as well as making book suggestions.
On the library website, you can find the addresses, phone numbers and hours of all eight of the library’s branches.
And if visiting the library isn’t your thing and you have an e-reader, you can borrow books through the website or cellphone/tablet app called Libby (overdrive.com/apps/libby). All you need is your library card number. You can send the books straight to your Kindle or download them for other devices. A video on the website will walk you through the process.
If you’re stuck on what you should read next, the library offers lists the favorite nation Book Club links:
Book Browse Reading Guides: bookbrowse.com/reading_guides
Oprah’s Book Club: oprah.com/app/books.html
The library branches also host book clubs and has a plan for everyone to get the book needed.
Book Club Collection
Sets of books are available for your book club to check out for a special lending period. Learn more about this collection. Read new books and make new friends.
Free films
If you’d rather check out some movies and documentaries, the library has a solution for that, too.
Greensboro Public Library staff reviews movies and documentaries that can be accessed through the Kanopy service (greensboronc.kanopy.com), which is provided to all card holders.
To use the site, enter your library card number, then sign in with Google or Facebook or create an account with your name and email address and password.
Library card holders can watch up to five films each month. Kanopy Kids and The Great Courses are unlimited.
You can add films to a Watchlist to watch later or just click play to watch immediately.
Some of the categories are Oscar-winning movies, contemporary cinema, classic cinema, romantic comedy, drama and more.