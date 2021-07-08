Greensboro Public Library branches offer books, ebooks, book clubs and more

Greensboro Public Library is a great resource for finding a book club you might enjoy, as well as making book suggestions.

On the library website, you can find the addresses, phone numbers and hours of all eight of the library’s branches.

And if visiting the library isn’t your thing and you have an e-reader, you can borrow books through the website or cellphone/tablet app called Libby (overdrive.com/apps/libby). All you need is your library card number. You can send the books straight to your Kindle or download them for other devices. A video on the website will walk you through the process.

If you’re stuck on what you should read next, the library offers lists the favorite nation Book Club links:

Book Browse Reading Guides: bookbrowse.com/reading_guides

The library branches also host book clubs and has a plan for everyone to get the book needed.

Book Club Collection