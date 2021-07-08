 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Public Library branches offer books, ebooks, book clubs and more
0 Comments

Greensboro Public Library branches offer books, ebooks, book clubs and more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greensboro Public Library — Central Branch

The Greensboro Public Library — Central Branch is at 219 N. Church St. in downtown Greensboro.

 News & Record

Greensboro Public Library is a great resource for finding a book club you might enjoy, as well as making book suggestions.

On the library website, you can find the addresses, phone numbers and hours of all eight of the library’s branches.

And if visiting the library isn’t your thing and you have an e-reader, you can borrow books through the website or cellphone/tablet app called Libby (overdrive.com/apps/libby). All you need is your library card number. You can send the books straight to your Kindle or download them for other devices. A video on the website will walk you through the process.

If you’re stuck on what you should read next, the library offers lists the favorite nation Book Club links:

Book Browse Reading Guides: bookbrowse.com/reading_guides

Oprah’s Book Club: oprah.com/app/books.html

The library branches also host book clubs and has a plan for everyone to get the book needed.

Book Club Collection

Sets of books are available for your book club to check out for a special lending period. Learn more about this collection. Read new books and make new friends.

Free films

If you’d rather check out some movies and documentaries, the library has a solution for that, too.

Greensboro Public Library staff reviews movies and documentaries that can be accessed through the Kanopy service (greensboronc.kanopy.com), which is provided to all card holders.

To use the site, enter your library card number, then sign in with Google or Facebook or create an account with your name and email address and password.

Library card holders can watch up to five films each month. Kanopy Kids and The Great Courses are unlimited.

You can add films to a Watchlist to watch later or just click play to watch immediately.

Some of the categories are Oscar-winning movies, contemporary cinema, classic cinema, romantic comedy, drama and more.

Book Clubs

Central Library: 336-373-3617

  • Readers Near The Park Book Club: Meets online one Thursday of each month at noon.

Benjamin Branch: 336-373-7540

  • African American Book Discussion Group: Meets online the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m.
  • Manga, Anime and Graphic Novel Club: Meets online the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m.

Glenwood Branch: 336-297-5000

  • Bookin' It Around The World — International Book Club: Meets online one Saturday of each month at 1 p.m.

Glenn McNairy Branch: 336-373-2015

  • McNairy Mystery Readers: Meets online the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
  • Southern Literature: Meets online the fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Hemphill Branch: 336-373-2925

  • Literati Society Discussion Group: Meets online the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
  • Hemphill Mystery Club: Meets online the second Monday of each month at 2 p.m.
  • Café con Libros: Meets online the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
  • Benchmark Book Group: Meets weekly at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays 

Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch: 336-373-2923

  • Mystery Book Club: Meets online the third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m.
  • Green Reads: Books & Films to Celebrate Nature & Sustainable Living: Alternates monthly between a film discussion on a Wednesday night and a Friday lunchtime book discussion.

McGirt-Horton Branch: 336-373-5810

  • McGirt-Horton/Northeast Readers Book Club: Meets online the second Friday of each month at noon.
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars return to Cannes red carpet

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel
Books

Quentin Tarantino flips the script with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ novel

Quentin Tarantino has said he’s got one movie left in him before he retires. He also had the bandwidth for a novel based on his most recent film, “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.” The 58-year-old filmmaker’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, which came out Tuesday, is a No. 1 bestseller already — in the microniche known as Amazon’s Movie Tie-In Fiction Bestsellers, Kindle Edition. It’s ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 26, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening
Books

As bookstores struggled with COVID-19, this shop was just opening

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Reaching for a metaphor to describe what it's like to launch a bookstore during a pandemic, Jennifer Caspar alights on the parable of the frog in the pot of water — the one that doesn't notice it's being gradually boiled alive. "In the beginning of the pandemic, I was like, 'Oh it's just going to be six weeks and then things will be back to normal,'" Caspar, 54, recounted ...

Review: Amnesia trope gets a fresh look in 'The Stranger in the Mirror'
Books

Review: Amnesia trope gets a fresh look in 'The Stranger in the Mirror'

"The Stranger in the Mirror" by Liv Constantine; Harper (336 pages, $26.99) ——— The well-worn trope of a person suffering amnesia receives a fresh update in “The Stranger in the Mirror,” thanks to appealing characters and Liv Constantine’s energetic storytelling. Constantine, the pseudonym for sisters Lynne and Valerie Constantine, has delivered consistently enthralling novels that have ...

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’
Books

There’s more than one monster in Laura Lippman’s ‘Dream Girl’

"Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman; William Morrow (310 pages, $28.99) ——— Gerald Andersen is pretty satisfied with his career as a novelist. Indeed, he’s pretty satisfied with everything about himself. But one perennial question he gets from his adoring readers bugs him: Who was the real person who inspired Aubrey McFate, the enchanting title character in his most successful book, "Dream Girl"? No ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News