'Hot vaxxed summer' fizzled, but 'hot books fall' feels like a safe bet

Books about civil rights, diversity and discrimination have sold at historic levels since last summer’s protests against police brutality, and those sales are expected to stay high.

“We saw a lot of people buying books by Huey Newton and Angela Davis,” said Stacey Lewis, director of publicity and marketing at City Lights Publishers. At University of California Press, sales remain high for books about social justice, reported Tim Sullivan, its executive director.

Between Black Lives Matter, Trump and the pandemic, it shouldn’t be too surprising that 2020 saw the highest sales of political books in NPD BookScan history.

While this year is unlikely to top that, expectations are high for September’s “Peril,” the third and final installment in investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s trilogy of Trump exposés, this one co-written with Robert Costa.

It’s one of several Trump books published this year; it could also be one of the last. The summer saw a rush to publish titles breaking down Trump’s loss and his scramble to hold power — Michael C. Bender’s “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” as well as “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig — in hopes of beating Woodward to the punch and perhaps making one last grab for readers.