‘Ida B. the Queen’ author has dedicated much of her life to her great-grandmother Ida B. Wells’ legacy

Her grandmother, Wells’ daughter, didn’t dwell on her mother’s accomplishments, Duster says. “She asked about our lives. If when Ida came up, it was more about values. Speak up for yourself, understand that are deserving of respect.” Ida’s family would become a family of educators, social workers. Dinners were focused on politics and current events “with the expectation that you hold your own during them. My family are all strong personalities and you will get run over if you don’t hold your own.” Of Ida’s many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, more than a dozen stayed in Chicago. About 30 years ago, the family established the Ida B. Wells Memorial Foundation to promote the legacy of Wells; today, the foundation partly provides scholarships at Rust College in Mississippi, Wells’ alma mater. For years, her father was its driving force, “until he got tired, which I get now — this is a lot of paperwork, a lot of taxes, endless forms.” Duster, 57, wonders often about passing the legacy on herself.