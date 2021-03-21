In his journey from jail to Yale Law, felon-turned-poet writes 'to remember who I am'

Betts lives in New Haven, Conn., with his wife and two sons. He’s a member of the Connecticut bar. He founded the Million Book Project at Yale Law, from which he graduated in 2016, to stock over 1,000 prison libraries with soul-sustaining literature. And he speaks all over the country, sharing his experience.

He’s thinking and talking about prison now more than ever. That’s partly because, even though he is worlds away from the adolescent who wound up incarcerated, the consequences still redound.

“I was talking to a guy I admire about (author) Primo Levi’s ‘Survival in Auschwitz,’” Betts said. “The second part of the book is when he leaves the camp but barely survives, and realizes that something has happened that makes him no longer suitable for the world.”

Does that also apply to Betts?

“Prison grabs you and you’re trying to figure out a way for it to let you go,” he said. “As a writer, I think if I tell the right story in the right way, it will let me go.”