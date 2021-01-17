Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in the first part of 2021

Say what you will about 2020, it was a great year for books. How's 2021 looking? Here are some titles we are looking forward to in the first four months.

"The Great Gatsby: A Graphic Novel Adaptation," by K. Woodman-Maynard (Candlewick, Jan. 5)

Woodman-Maynard, a Minnesota graphic designer, has woven excerpts from F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel throughout mystical and haunting watercolors.

"That Old Country Music," by Kevin Barry (Doubleday, Jan. 12)

Irish writer Barry, winner of the Dublin Literary Award and the Goldsmiths Prize, returns with his third collection of stories that blend humor and pathos, beauty and sorrow.

"Aftershocks," by Nadia Owusu (Simon & Schuster, Jan. 12)

Whiting Award-winner Owusu writes about her peripatetic childhood, following her father — a United Nations official — from Africa to Europe to America and back again, while her Armenian mother disrupts her life by abandoning her and then returning.

"Reel Bay: A Cinematic Essay," by Jana Larson (Coffee House Press, Jan. 19)