Linda Brinson: Triad author M.L. Huie releases next spy thriller in Livy Nash series

Livy Nash, the young British spy M.L. Huie introduced in his novel “Spitfire” early this year, is already back in another gripping adventure. This time her mission brings her across the pond to Washington, where Russians, British and Americans vie for power and influence — sometimes in deadly ways — in the volatile years after World War II.
It’s the summer of 1947, and Livy is still posing as a newspaper reporter while secretly working as a spy under the direction of Ian Fleming in London. During the war, she had been an undercover agent in France, and she had been struggling to readjust to mundane civilian life when Fleming recruited her.
Now Fleming offers her a proposal that’s sure to be challenging and dangerous.
Livy is something of a loner, but she grew close to a young woman named Margot as they went through training together during the war. Margot disappeared while on a mission, and Livy still mourns her.
Then Fleming tells her that Margot’s wireless call sign — NIGHTSHADE — has reappeared after a long silence. To try to find out if Margot is alive, and possibly to help bring her home, Livy will need to convince certain people that she’s a double agent, so disgruntled about her dealings with Fleming that she’s willing to pass information to the Russians. Livy is being offered the job because, when at her low point in the weeks after V-E day, she’d had something of a fling with a handsome Soviet who is now a high-ranking officer in Russia’s state security service.
Fleming tries to make sure Livy understands the toll being a double agent can take on a person, emotionally as well as physically. But she’s determined to do whatever she can to rescue her friend.
In Washington, she quickly finds herself embroiled in what may be her most perilous mission to date. In addition to the physical dangers, she doesn’t really know whom she can trust. And she has serious misgivings about what it will take to persuade the Russian officer to give her information about Margot.
As in the first novel, M.L. Huie spins a well-plotted tale about postwar Washington and throws some surprises at Livy and at the reader. There’s plenty of suspense as Livy finds herself in perilous situations and does the best she can to stay alive and carry out her mission. No superhero, Livy is a bright, determined young woman who does her best in a difficult job. She makes some mistakes, and she has plenty of doubts. The real-life Ian Fleming gave us 007’s unabashed womanizing, but Huie’s Livy Nash is a believable young woman, not a carefree James Bond in a skirt.
The book ends with Livy in occupied Germany, poised to embark on yet another assignment fraught with peril. Stay tuned for the next installment.
M.L. Huie is better known in the Triad as Michael Huie, a former newspaper journalist who has had quite a career as an actor, playwright and professor of theater.
With the Livy Nash series, he’s ably adding “author of spy thrillers” to his resume.
