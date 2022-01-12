Our 6 favorite cookbooks for this winter

This time of year, we look forward to cozy nights at home. We crank on the oven or stove, finding comfort (and ease) in casseroles, baked goods and soups, while at the market, even the produce seems heartier: bushels of sweet potatoes, beets, mushrooms.

These darker days are also an invitation to curl up to this year’s batch of new cookbooks, whether to find nourishment in exciting global flavors or find joy in the form of cakes and cookies. These are this season’s books we’re obsessing over, already well-loved with stained fingerprints and rainbow-leafed with Post-Its.

“Life is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, and Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top”

(Vallery Lomas, Clarkson Potter, $29)

From growing up in Louisiana to practicing law in Manhattan, Vallery Lomas found home in her kitchen. Over time, she nurtured her passion and love of baking and eventually won the first season of “The Great American Baking Show.”