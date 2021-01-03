‘Ready Player Two’ author Ernest Cline sees the dark side of technology

ONI is a highly addictive, potentially brain-damaging simulation that will change the world forever. “That’s the end point in the evolution of video games and virtual reality,” Cline says. “When it becomes indistinguishable from reality. Then it becomes like you can’t tell the difference or feel the difference or smell or hear the difference. Then it would feel the same as reality and become highly addictive — especially since it would be a reality that you could have control over.”

Cline, who admits that his own addiction to games in his 20s inspired his first novel, is not sure how he would take to the kind of virtual reality temptations he details in his new book.

“I am glad that technology does not exist yet so I don’t have to find out,” he says, adding: “Once this technology becomes a mind-altering substance, then it, too, will have to be regulated like a narcotic.”

For Cline, who was born the same year that "Pong" appeared in arcades, pop culture is an inescapable component of who he is and how he reaches his readers.