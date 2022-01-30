Review: Angel Khoury's 'Between Tides' a different kind of beach read

What a beautiful, entrancing novel Angel Khoury has written, full of history, nature and human nature.

“Between Tides” takes us from the Civil War to World War II, from Cape Cod to Cape Hatteras, and deep into the mysteries of the human heart.

Khoury, who has lived on North Carolina’s Outer Banks for more than 40 years, tells us in an afterword that the novel is loosely based on a true story she came upon while researching a history of Roanoke Island, that of the “man with two families,” who left his wife in Massachusetts and married a much younger woman at Cape Hatteras.

The true part of the story is intriguing in itself, made more so by the coastal settings rich with shipwrecks and lifesaving services, waterfowl hunting and the forces of nature, not to mention the history spanning the 19th and 20th centuries. Khoury obviously did extensive, thorough research to add to her own intimate knowledge of and love for the coastal setting.