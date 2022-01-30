Review: Angel Khoury's 'Between Tides' a different kind of beach read

What a beautiful, entrancing novel Angel Khoury has written, full of history, nature and human nature.
“Between Tides” takes us from the Civil War to World War II, from Cape Cod to Cape Hatteras, and deep into the mysteries of the human heart.
Khoury, who has lived on North Carolina’s Outer Banks for more than 40 years, tells us in an afterword that the novel is loosely based on a true story she came upon while researching a history of Roanoke Island, that of the “man with two families,” who left his wife in Massachusetts and married a much younger woman at Cape Hatteras.
The true part of the story is intriguing in itself, made more so by the coastal settings rich with shipwrecks and lifesaving services, waterfowl hunting and the forces of nature, not to mention the history spanning the 19th and 20th centuries. Khoury obviously did extensive, thorough research to add to her own intimate knowledge of and love for the coastal setting.
Then she used her writer’s imagination to flesh out the mysteries surrounding the known facts of the story. Why did the man, whom she calls Gil Lodge, slowly leave his wife, Blythe, moving back and forth from Cape Cod to Cape Hatteras over a few years, until he eventually vanished completely “between tides”? Why did he abandon Blythe and eventually marry someone who was only a 12-year-old girl when he first started his new life on the Outer Banks?
And how did the loss and loneliness affect the woman he abandoned?
The resulting story unfolds beautifully, poetically. It starts when Gillian — “Gilly” — Lodge appears on Blythe’s doorstep. About to head off to serve with the Red Cross in World War II, young Gilly has traveled to Cape Cod to learn more about the early life of her father, who died when she was a child.
One of the first thing she learns is that the eccentric, elderly woman who answers the door of the weather-beaten house was her father’s wife long before he married her mother.
The two women begin a rather prickly relationship. As they spend time together, walk the beach, share meals and cognac, Blythe slowly reveals more about her life and her relationship with Gil Lodge, a man who lived between women as well as between tides.
Blythe tells the story not only from her own guarded point of view, but also by entering the minds and hearts — as she perceives them — of some of the other characters.
As Blythe tells us, “It’s the between-place I prefer more and more each day. For every black line of type in a book, there is a white space between the lines. Where the true story lies. That space holds all – the written and unwritten, the spoken and unspoken, the imagined and unimaginable.”
Gradually, pulling us in more securely with each page we turn, Khoury reveals much of that true story of Blythe and Gil. We begin to see what has haunted Blythe and why Gil eventually, slowly, followed the tide away from her to Cape Hatteras.
As the story unfolds, some redeeming connection emerges between these two strong-willed, feisty women whose only real bond is the man they have both lost.
All this is told evocatively, with a great deal of attention to the wild landscape of water, sand, wind, sun and the bounty of living things that inhabit the ocean, the marshes and the dunes.
This is that other kind of beach read — not for casual consumption while stretched out on the warm sand, but to read and contemplate while you’re inside on a chilly day, remembering the beauties of the coast and the pull of the tides.