Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author’s second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years.

In her latest novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Rooney turns her attention once again to romantic entanglements. This time, instead of putting one Irish couple under the spotlight, she reprises the structure of her debut, “Conversations With Friends,” and examines the dynamics of two pairings. She also extends her gaze beyond sexual relations to explore the occasionally fraught yet ultimately unbreakable friendship between her two female leads.

These women power the novel. Alice is a 29-year-old writer from Dublin whose books have made her wealthy and famous. However, success has not brought her happiness: She was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown and now lives alone on the west coast of Ireland.