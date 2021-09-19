 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney
0 Comments

Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author’s second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years.

In her latest novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Rooney turns her attention once again to romantic entanglements. This time, instead of putting one Irish couple under the spotlight, she reprises the structure of her debut, “Conversations With Friends,” and examines the dynamics of two pairings. She also extends her gaze beyond sexual relations to explore the occasionally fraught yet ultimately unbreakable friendship between her two female leads.

These women power the novel. Alice is a 29-year-old writer from Dublin whose books have made her wealthy and famous. However, success has not brought her happiness: She was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after suffering a nervous breakdown and now lives alone on the west coast of Ireland.

Her best friend Eileen is an editorial assistant for a literary magazine in Dublin and struggles to make ends meet. Like Alice, she experiences low moments where she feels like a failure: “It’s so hard to see the point sometimes, when the things in life I think are meaningful turn out to mean nothing, and the people who are supposed to love me don’t.

Alice attempts to assuage her loneliness by hooking up with Felix through a dating app. Eileen rekindles a spark with childhood friend Simon. Felix works in a shipping warehouse and is prone to getting blindingly drunk; Simon is a senior political adviser and a committed Catholic. After a series of meetups and fallouts, all four gather at Alice’s huge rectory by the sea. There they test the limits of the forces that bind them.

“Beautiful World, Where Are You” is something of a mixed bag. Even if opposites do attract, it is hard to fully believe in Alice and Felix’s blossoming love. Their first date is disastrous. Undaunted, Alice then invites Felix, still a virtual stranger, to accompany her on a promotional trip to Rome. He finds her “weird” and condescending and treats her appallingly. He describes himself as “not the most reliable character going.” And yet still this emotionally damaged woman considers him someone worth pursuing.

Rooney also taxes us with the rambling emails Alice and Eileen send one another — correspondence that covers a range of topics from politics to plastic, class conflict to early writing systems.

Her narrative becomes engaging when her characters swap self-absorption for interaction. We may have to surrender disbelief in places, but otherwise we marvel as Rooney continues to write convincing and captivating human relationships in all their relatable complexity.

+1 
2020 Winter TCA - Hulu

Sally Rooney Sally Rooney

 Richard Shotwell, Invision via Associated Press
+1 
BOOKS-BOOK-BEAUTIFUL-WORLD-WHERE-ARE-YOU-REVIEW-MCT
Farrar, Straus & Giroux

Want to read it?

"Beautiful World, Where Are You" by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, 368 pages, $28)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on September 18th: Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Sudeikis, Billy Eichner and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson
Books

Review: 'Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,' by Jón Kalman Stefánsson

FICTION: A wistful and whimsical novel looking at life in a tiny Icelandic village. "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night" by Jón Kalman Stefánsson; HarperVia (256 pages, $26.99) ——— At one point in Icelandic author Jón Kalman Stefánsson's wistful and whimsical novel "Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night," a character named Matthías tries to explain why he has returned home to his seaside ...

Books

12th century sisterhood is powerful in Lauren Groff’s ‘Matrix’

"Matrix" by Lauren Groff; Riverhead Books (260 pages, $28) ——— In her 2018 story collection, "Florida," Lauren Groff gave readers an unexpected and indelible portrait of the state she has lived in for years. Her new novel, "Matrix," takes us to another world entirely, but one Groff paints just as confidently, and surprisingly. The book begins in the year 1158 as a 17-year-old girl rides out of ...

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing
Books

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing

NONFICTION: A keenly observed memoir about the author's arduous travels in search of himself. "Saga Boy" by Antonio Michael Downing; Milkweed Editions (344 pages, $25) ——— "You can only become the person you always were," Antonio Michael Downing writes in "Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming," a rich memoir about how far some folks have to travel just to arrive where they began. In ...

Review: 'Graceland, At Last,' by Margaret Renkl
Books

Review: 'Graceland, At Last,' by Margaret Renkl

NONFICTION: This luminous collection of essays by Margaret Renkl explores American culture, politics and history. "Graceland, At Last" by: Margaret Renkl; Milkweed Editions (284 pages, $26) ——— In this luminous collection, "Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache from the American South," Margaret Renkl delivers smart, beautifully crafted personal and political observations drawn from ...

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism
Books

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism

Growing up in Miami in a family of immigrants from Nicaragua, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez sought role models in Spanish-language films and in telecasts on Univision and Telemundo. But none of the Latina anchors and lead actors looked like her. They looked European, light-skinned. The times she did see herself, it was in what she calls "the nameless maids" on the periphery. These damaging ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News