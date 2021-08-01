Review: 'Better to Have Gone,' by Akash Kapur

In time this led to the organizers cutting off funding, while many of the residents hardened into ideological zealots who embarked on their own "cultural revolution," complete with interrogations, purity tests, book burning and violence. "Education, medicine, money, marriage: anything with a whiff of the old, of ordinary humanness (was) now suspect and deemed superfluous."

Although this painful phase eventually passed, a benign view of nature and rejection of medical intervention persisted. Diane slipped off a tall building under construction and, though horribly injured, refused to be taken to a hospital. Ailments were often understood to be the symptoms of hoped-for cellular evolution. As John, too, shunned doctors, the cause of his long decline and death remains unclear; still, parasitic invasion seems a good guess — if one may judge from the two 10-inch worms that emerged from his body at different times.

Despite this and other tragedies recorded here, the book provides a fascinating picture of an "Ideal City" brought into being by the ceaseless, grueling work of its first residents, "idiot savants of endurance," as one man dubbed them. It is also a shrewd portrayal of some of the experiment's key players and of the backgrounds and beliefs of Diane and John, two stubborn, driven spiritual adventurers.

The desire to understand their lives and their deaths eventually led Akash and Auralice to return to Auroville in 2004 — and, baffling though it is to me, they have stayed on with their own children, embracing the community's way of life.