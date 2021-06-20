Review: 'Diary of a Young Naturalist,' by Dara McAnulty

The book covers one year, from early spring through the end of winter. During that time Dara moves with his family to County Down (excruciatingly difficult for a boy who needs routine), spends most of his time outside observing “the creeping, crawling, fluttering wild things,” and takes his first steps toward becoming an environmental activist.

County Down proves a safe place for him, and I nearly wept when I read, late in the book, that the first semester of school there, where no one punched him or bullied him or knocked him down, was “the best four months of school I’ve ever had.”

Dara’s autism, perhaps, influences his incredible focus — more than once he writes about being so captivated while watching fish or birds or bugs that he fails to hear his younger brother tell him he’s heading home, fails to notice that a driving rain is saturating his clothes or that the December river water is chilling his bare feet until they turn blue.

What drives this book is Dara’s fierce passion — for his family, for the out of doors, for sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm with others (even as he fears they will mock him).

“We’re not separate from nature,” he writes. “We are nature.”

And now as I walk through my neighborhood and look at the many glorious, tangled gardens planted for pollinators and bees, or the manicured lawns with signs warning of chemical weed killers, or the great-horned owl family that roosts in the pines, I try to look with Dara’s eyes and I see it all new.