Review: Greensboro author introduces readers to character who finds change more difficult than imagined

She rarely realizes it, but Alex has spent much of her life looking for family, for belonging.

The first 15 years of her life, she essentially had none. Oh, she lived with her mother, an artist and art professor at a Midwestern university. She was well fed, housed and clothed. But her mother was largely indifferent to Alex, not caring what she did as long as Alex didn’t inconvenience or embarrass her. As she entered her teens, Alex realized this neglect had its advantages. She just had to be invisible, and she’d have all the freedom she could want. Maybe too much, as it turns out.

She didn’t know she had a father until she was 10 and his latest novel was a huge success. Her mother sued him, and he showed up unannounced, wanting to see “the bastard” — Alex, his illegitimate daughter. After that he traveled from Los Angeles every now and then, though he never called or wrote.

In the fine new novel by Greensboro’s Lee Zacharias, “What a Wonderful World This Could Be,” Alex’s longing for family and her struggle to find a place for herself send her lurching through some of the most turbulent years of the 20th century.