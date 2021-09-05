Review: Greensboro author James Tate Hill shares life in 'Blind Man's Bluff'

James Tate Hill was a rather nerdy, somewhat pudgy high school junior who hoped that passing his driving test the day after his 16th birthday would be the change that would help him attract a girlfriend.

An only child, he had even higher hopes after his parents managed to get him a used Mustang. He drove his new-to-him car proudly to school, even contriving occasionally to go back to the parking lot to fetch something he’d “forgotten,” so more people — more girls — could see him with his Mustang.

His dreams were shattered a month later when his sudden, devastating vision problems were diagnosed as Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, a condition for which no treatment existed. He was legally blind, and his driving days were over. His life had changed profoundly, but certainly not in a way he wanted.

Hill, a West Virginia native who lives in Greensboro, has written a memoir about what it was like to come of age and find his way in the world when he could not see — sometimes physically and literally, but perhaps as often, emotionally.