Review: Greensboro author James Tate Hill shares life in 'Blind Man's Bluff'
Review: Greensboro author James Tate Hill shares life in 'Blind Man's Bluff'

James Tate Hill was a rather nerdy, somewhat pudgy high school junior who hoped that passing his driving test the day after his 16th birthday would be the change that would help him attract a girlfriend.

An only child, he had even higher hopes after his parents managed to get him a used Mustang. He drove his new-to-him car proudly to school, even contriving occasionally to go back to the parking lot to fetch something he’d “forgotten,” so more people — more girls — could see him with his Mustang.

His dreams were shattered a month later when his sudden, devastating vision problems were diagnosed as Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, a condition for which no treatment existed. He was legally blind, and his driving days were over. His life had changed profoundly, but certainly not in a way he wanted.

Hill, a West Virginia native who lives in Greensboro, has written a memoir about what it was like to come of age and find his way in the world when he could not see — sometimes physically and literally, but perhaps as often, emotionally.

When you read this book — and once you start, you will be hooked — you will quickly begin to understand that while Hill’s eyes may have offered him only distorted, partial views of the world around him, he has come to be able to “see” himself and life much better than most people ever do.

Although the subject matter in “Blind Man’s Bluff” is heavy, this is not at all a sad or depressing story. Hill’s honesty is endearing, and he is able to laugh at himself. All the details he candidly provides about his adolescent — and adult — eccentricities and nerdiness bring the book to life. You will cry with him, but even more often, you will laugh with him.

As the title suggests, Hill’s approach to his sudden disability was to try to keep it a secret. Most of the other kids avoided him, and a counselor advised him to be satisfied with Cs in his high school classes. He figured if those sorts of experiences were what came of being blind, he would instead work to pretend that he could see.

That decision led him to some creative solutions, such as arriving first when he was meeting a date, so she would need to find him. It also nearly cost him his life a time or two as he negotiated city streets.

Before blindness struck, Hill’s reading was mostly confined to school assignments. The audio books he discovered when he couldn’t read printed pages eventually fed his ambition to become a writer. That ambition propelled him through college and two graduate writing programs, including UNCG’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing. He’s made a name for himself writing essays and a prize-winning novel, as well as editing literary journals.

The story he tells in “Blind Man’s Bluff” is, to be sure, one of living with and not being defined by a disability. It’s also much more, a story that should resonate with anyone who’s just trying to figure out what life is all about.

James Tate Hill

 James Tate Hill
Want to read it?

“Blind Man’s Bluff: a memoir,” by James Tate Hill (W.W. Norton & Company, 234 pages, $25.95)

