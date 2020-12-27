Review: How Broadway got to boom times, from a veteran theater gossip

Riedel picks up the story where he left off in "Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway," his earlier chronicle tracing the resurrection of Broadway from the recessionary 1970s through the British mega-musical invasion of the 1980s and early '90s. The new 42nd Street is dawning, and with it new financial burdens and possibilities. Riedel tells the story of how Broadway became a global brand in the 1990s, attracting high rollers with deep pockets and occasionally dubious ethics.

The downside of turning New York's famed theater district into a theme park for tourist dollars is drowned out in the "triumph" of Riedel's subtitle. "Singular Sensation" is written from the standpoint of producers and publicists, Broadway's money changers. Artistic merit matters less than commercial success. These two value systems become confused — not just by the book's cast of characters but also by the author himself. A lucrative run is seen as vindication from carping critics; a canny Tony campaign bears out a producer's faith in his artistic acumen.

An equal opportunity offender, Riedel is in no one's pocket. His contrary streak makes his reporting essential even if his proximity to the material hampers his storytelling.