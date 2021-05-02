Review: Lives brought to the brink in new book

Bristol, the protagonist of “Not So Fast,” has grown up in the foster care system after her mother went to prison for opioid use. Bristol is the oldest girl in her group home and a surrogate mother to the younger ones, always comforting and responsible.

She’s about to turn 18 and age out of the system, and she thinks she’s found a great job opportunity. Her roommate tries to talk her out of it, but Bristol tells her, “I know it pays good money. Better than Walmart or Waffle House. And it’s a lot easier to dance your way through life than it is to sling pancakes.”

She’s also eager to audition because, secretly, she’s thrilled by the attention of the elegant woman who offered her the job.

The title character of “Ivy Waters” is another young girl. She’s growing up in the early 1960s, a time when terminal illnesses like cancer weren’t discussed in public, or sometimes even among families. So Ivy knows that her beloved father, Hank, is wasting away, but not why. She expects him to “find the words that would put the world back in order,” but this time he can’t.

During a family fishing trip, which is Ivy’s idea of heaven, she says to her brother, Frankie, “I wonder what’s wrong with Daddy.”