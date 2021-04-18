Review: N.C. author's latest novel should soar to top of your reading list

Parker Thaysden, the once-annoying neighbor kid, is now a wealthy executive in the media empire owned by his late wife’s father. Parker hasn’t been able to recover from the devastating death of his beloved wife, Greer, three years earlier from ovarian cancer.

While researching what she hopes will be a major story, Amelia discovers that embryos belonging to Parker and Greer have been declared “abandoned” by a Palm Beach fertility clinic. Reluctantly, she decides that she should make sure Parker knows about the embryos.

As if she didn’t have enough to deal with, Amelia gets another major blow when she returns to Palm Beach from the quick trip she made home to Cape Carolina after the discovery about her husband. The magazine job she’s devoted her adult life to, her dream job, is gone, victim of an acquisition by McCann Media, where Parker works. She heads for a new start in New York.

The story moves from Palm Beach to New York and back, but its heart is always in Cape Carolina, where family and history draw both Parker and Amelia. Amelia’s parents and her Aunt Tilley, who has at best a fleeting grip on reality, still live in her mother and aunt’s family home, a historic but crumbling house they no longer can afford to keep up. Parker’s mother is Amelia’s mother’s neighbor, best friend and co-conspirator.