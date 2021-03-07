Review: 'The Baddest Girl on the Planet'

Although she grew up in Ohio, the Outer Banks feels like home to Raleigh author Heather Frese. Each summer, Frese and her family would trek to the North Carolina barrier islands to camp at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore campground.
“We’d spend two weeks in a little camper, and we’d bring more books than anything else,” she said recently. “We would read and go to the beach every day. I was in love with Hatteras — it was this magical setting.”
That love affair with the island fueled Frese’s decision to set her debut novel, “The Baddest Girl on the Planet,” in Hatteras.
“The metaphorical connotations to the place are so rich,” she said. “It’s literally change that’s visible in the setting — nothing is stable, and you can use that as a metaphor. Growing up in Ohio, things tended to stay put a little bit more. But at the beach, it’s visibly evident that nothing is stable, nothing stays the same.”
That juxtaposition of constant change with the sometimes suffocating environment of small-town life is reflected in the book’s main character, Evie Austin. Saddled with a bad reputation as a teenager — however unjust it may be — Evie struggles with the ramifications of her choices, and how they impact her life on the island.
“Part of what I wanted to get at was Evie coming to terms with her participation in her reputation,” Frese said. “For a long time she doesn’t get it. I wanted her to come to terms with the fact that she played at least some part in it, and I wanted her to learn and grow from each encounter and let them have their own feel and vibe.”
Frese crafts the story of Evie with non-linear vignettes that jump around in different periods of the character’s life. We meet her as the marriage to her son’s father is crumbling, and Evie embarks on an ill-fated affair with her boss. From there, we join Evie as she navigates life as a divorced single mother, taking stops to explore moments from her past that have helped shape her future.
Perhaps one of the most impactful of these past moments happens when Evie’s mother has an affair with the man in charge of moving the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse — a real event that occurred in 1999 when the structure was relocated nearly 3,000 feet to save it from the encroaching ocean. In the fictionalized telling, Evie’s mother carries on a relationship with the man overseeing the operation, even leaving her family behind for a time to return home with her lover.
“I had to think of her mom’s motivations and make it more of a nuanced choice, thinking about what her mom’s childhood was like, and what would prompt her to have this breaking point of wanting to leave her child and start over,” Frese said. “I wanted that complex relationship to be another thing Evie has to grapple with as she comes into her adulthood, and she ends up making a lot of the same choices. It becomes clear that it was a human thing to do and her mother wasn’t trying to hurt her.”
While Evie’s relationships with men help drive the story, it’s the connections with women that seem to have the greatest impact on the character’s life. From her complicated bond with her mother to the relationship with her unconventional aunt and her lifelong friendship with Charlotte, a girl from Ohio whose family camped every summer at Hatteras.
“You have this bond that’s sort of inexplicable and something that binds you with this person,” Frese said of the friendship. “And they grow up and go in drastically different places in their lives, and they’ve never lived in the same place, so whatever’s binding them together, you have to work at it to keep it going. I wanted them to realize that though they’re different people, what they have together is always going to be that special, magical bond and it’s worth saving and taking care of.”
The friendship with Charlotte also introduces readers to another character who plays a major role in Evie’s life — Mike Tyson. Evie identifies him as the first man to let her down, after having met him while visiting Charlotte’s Ohio town, only to later learn he’d been convicted of rape. Proving truth is stranger than fiction, Frese was inspired by a friend’s story of meeting Tyson as a child only to experience the same dismay upon his conviction in 1992.
The book, which is now available, won the Lee Smith Novel Prize from Blair Publishing. And while earning the honor and having her book published has been an extraordinary experience for Frese, the mother of three said publishing a book in the midst of a pandemic presented its share of challenges.
“It has been a journey,” she said. “All my edits came in just as we were in hard quarantine. We made it work, but it was not ideal and not what I planned.”