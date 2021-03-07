Review: 'The Baddest Girl on the Planet'

Frese crafts the story of Evie with non-linear vignettes that jump around in different periods of the character’s life. We meet her as the marriage to her son’s father is crumbling, and Evie embarks on an ill-fated affair with her boss. From there, we join Evie as she navigates life as a divorced single mother, taking stops to explore moments from her past that have helped shape her future.

Perhaps one of the most impactful of these past moments happens when Evie’s mother has an affair with the man in charge of moving the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse — a real event that occurred in 1999 when the structure was relocated nearly 3,000 feet to save it from the encroaching ocean. In the fictionalized telling, Evie’s mother carries on a relationship with the man overseeing the operation, even leaving her family behind for a time to return home with her lover.

“I had to think of her mom’s motivations and make it more of a nuanced choice, thinking about what her mom’s childhood was like, and what would prompt her to have this breaking point of wanting to leave her child and start over,” Frese said. “I wanted that complex relationship to be another thing Evie has to grapple with as she comes into her adulthood, and she ends up making a lot of the same choices. It becomes clear that it was a human thing to do and her mother wasn’t trying to hurt her.”