Review: 'The Outer Banks Gazetteer' full of great questions, answers

When Roger L. Payne was a boy waiting for the ferry to take him across Oregon Inlet on his first visit to the Outer Banks, he asked his father about the name of the inlet, which, after all was a long way from Oregon. His father, Payne recalls in the introduction to his new book, replied: “That’s a good question.”

The answer, to be found in Payne’s newly published “The Outer Banks Gazetteer: The History of Place Names from Carova to Emerald Isle,” is that this important inlet connecting the Pamlico Sound to the Atlantic Ocean opened during a hurricane in 1846 and was named for the first vessel to pass through it, a sidewheeler named Oregon.

Many other good questions have followed that one over the years. Payne, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geography and history from East Carolina University, is now the executive secretary emeritus of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. Over the decades of his career, when he had some spare time, he often investigated the names of places in the Outer Banks. In 1985, he turned the results of his endeavors into “Place Names of the Outer Banks.”

Now, more than 35 years later, Payne has used modern technology to help him examine a great deal more source material as well as updated maps. His new “The Outer Banks Gazetteer” has nearly four times the number of place names as its predecessor.