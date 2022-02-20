Review: 'The Sisters Sweet,' by Elizabeth Weiss

I won’t tell you exactly how Josie rebels — that scene is too audacious to spoil — but afterward the burden of everything falls on Harriet, who at 15 now must be the good girl, the wage-earner, and, eventually, the perfect woman who will marry a fortune and thus provide for her mother’s future.

Harriet is a wonderful, full character — wise, observant, torn between duty to her feckless parents and a desire to live her own life. It’s not surprising when she tries to maintain a dual existence — isn’t that all she has ever known? But it’s also not surprising when the center will not hold.

“The Sisters Sweet” has a couple of jarring structural oddities; it’s bookended by brief chapters when a reporter ambushes an aged Harriet to find out her story. The device of nosy journalist is a tired one, and, in this case, neither necessary nor believable. (“I called up your publisher and got your address,” the bubbly reporter says.)

And Harriet’s narration, the bulk of the novel, is interrupted by third-person chapters set deeper in the past. They tell the story of Maud and Lenny, but names are withheld and it takes half of the book for the reader to understand who these people are. While they provide important back story, the chapters are unnecessarily confusing.

But these are quibbles. “The Sisters Sweet” is fiendishly well imagined, a powerful family story about selfishness and duty, sacrifice and freedom. As all around her the people who would use Harriet get what they want in various ways, the reader hopes madly that she will finally figure out a way to undo those ties that bind.