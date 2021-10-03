Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg

Speck is a real dog, though he could also be a metaphor for Bragg — both have come crawling home looking for love and care. Both need to improve in just about every way and both have a deep love of food, especially Bragg’s mother’s biscuits. (We fancy dog owners would also be appalled by Speck’s diet.)

Bragg himself is in poor health, in remission from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with heart and kidney failure, chronic pneumonia, kidney stones, diabetes and depression. Oh, and his knees are shot. (He runs, he says, “with all the grace and speed of a potbelly stove.”)

Over the years, he and his mother have taken in “hundreds” of strays; the Alabama hills are wild with packs of starving, feral dogs that mate and fight (sometimes to the death) and survive on whatever they can scrounge — fast food wrappers, rats, snakes and “sometimes worse.” (For instance, the unwanted cats that people dump by the side of the road.)

Speck was one of these dogs, which makes it odd when Bragg resists neutering Speck, who is allowed to run free. He agrees to the surgery only after the veterinarian suggests it might calm the dog down. (Nothing can calm this dog down.)