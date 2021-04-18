Review: ‘Who Is Maud Dixon?’ a clever debut novel about a debut novel

The title of this smart, slyly clever debut from journalist Alexandra Andrews says it all. Just who is this Maud Dixon whose first novel is the most talked about book in the history of publishing?

Discussions about the book are rivaled by the secret identity of Maud. All that is known about the author is that Maud Dixon is a pseudonym — she doesn’t do book signings or appearances on the “Today” show or have a social media presence or attend writers’ conferences.

An even better question in “Who Is Maud Dixon?” is who is Florence Darrow, a lowly editorial assistant at a New York City publishing firm. Florence was always told by her hard-working single mother that she was bound for greatness. That’s not likely to happen at this point, no matter how much she has distanced herself from her upbringing.

Florence was used to being the smartest person in the room in her small Florida hometown, but that was before she moved to New York. Now she can’t quite fit in with those coworkers raised on the Upper East Side. Her clothes are wrong, she doesn’t know how to pronounce words and she will blurt out inappropriate comments. She wants to be a novelist — “to mold entire worlds according to her vision”— but she hasn’t written a word in ages.