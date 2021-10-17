 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: Wiley Cash elevates “When Ghosts Come Home” with fine writing about tough subjects
0 Comments

Review: Wiley Cash elevates “When Ghosts Come Home” with fine writing about tough subjects

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When the airplane passes low over Winston Barnes’ home on Oak Island, waking him and his wife at a little after 3 in the morning, they both know something is very wrong.

It’s late October 1984 in the southernmost county in North Carolina. The summer beach tourists have gone. Planes don’t usually land at the little airport in Brunswick County in the wee hours of morning, and something about this one just doesn’t sound right.

Wearily, Winston begins to dress. As the county sheriff, he believes it is his responsibility to find out what’s happening. Plus, in his early 60s, he’s in a tough fight for re-election against a corrupt, racist younger man with plenty of money. He needs to show that he’s up to the job. Marie, his wife, wasting away with cancer and sorrow over their grown daughter, doesn’t want him to go. But, carrying all his own burdens of worry with him, Winston heads for the nearby airport.

What he finds there begins the gripping mystery that propels “When Ghosts Come Home,” the new novel by Wiley Cash. The airplane is old and big, too big for Oak Island airport’s runway, and it has been damaged in the rough landing. It’s also empty, though Winston knows it likely held illegal cargo when it crashed.

And in the grass beside the runway is a bloody dead man, a man Winston knows. He’s Rodney Bellamy, a high school classmate of Winston’s daughter, Colleen, and the son of Ed Bellamy, one of the few Black teachers in Brunswick County and a leader in the integration of the local schools.

The plane’s interior yields no clues as to who flew it there and why. No one knows why Rodney Bellamy, who, his distraught wife says, had gone out only to buy diapers for their fretful new baby, was at the airport.

The mystery alone, with its unfolding twists and turns, would be enough to make this, Cash’s fourth novel, a good book. But Cash’s fine writing, sympathy for his complex characters and willingness to confront tough subjects elevate “When Ghosts Come Home” from good to great.

The story is told from three alternating points of view. We have Sheriff Winston Barnes, a good man struggling to do the right things. There’s Colleen, his daughter, who unexpectedly leaves her husband in Texas and turns up at home, unable to deal with her grief after her baby was born dead. And there’s Jay, a 14-year-old Black boy who has been sent to stay with his sister and brother-in-law, Rodney Bellamy, after he gets into some trouble at home.

Through these characters, Cash gives us a vividly detailed picture of life in this small town coastal area in the mid 1980s, as the racial tensions and disparities that are always close to the surface begin boiling over. At the same time, he brings each of the characters to life as complex people dealing with their own secrets, memories, hopes and limitations.

Cash’s novels just keep getting better. He has given us a book that is compelling and disturbingly timely.

+1 
Wiley Cash.jpg

Cash

 Provided
+1 
Ghosts Cover.jpg
Provided

Want to read it?

“When Ghosts Come Home,” by Wiley Cash (William Morrow, 286 pages, $28.99)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Bob Marley's life story told in new West End musical

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Showbiz lives: Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir
Books

Showbiz lives: Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest ...

Review: 'The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy,' by Anne Ursu
Books

Review: 'The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy,' by Anne Ursu

MIDDLE-GRADE: Minneapolis author Anne Ursu tackles questions of privilege and power in this feminist fairy tale. "The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy" by Anne Ursu; Walden Pond Press (432 pages, $16.99) ——— In the kingdom of Illyria, boys are groomed from a young age to be sorcerers — one of the land's most powerful roles — while girls are taught to conform to a rigid, secondary role. The ...

What We’re Reading: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s facial paralysis didn’t follow the usual story, which is why ‘Smile’ is so good
Books

What We’re Reading: Playwright Sarah Ruhl’s facial paralysis didn’t follow the usual story, which is why ‘Smile’ is so good

A decade ago the playwright Sarah Ruhl gave birth to twins and lost her smile, all at once. She was still in the maternity ward when her expression stuck, then wouldn’t unstick. “My smile walked off my face,” that’s how she puts it in her new memoir, “Smile: The Story of a Face” (Simon & Schuster, $27), easily one of the best things I’ve read this year. She developed Bell’s palsy, which ...

Review: 'Oscar Wilde: A Life,' by Matthew Sturgis
Books

Review: 'Oscar Wilde: A Life,' by Matthew Sturgis

NONFICTION: The many contradictions of Oscar Wilde are captured in this captivating biography. "Oscar Wilde: A Life" by Matthew Sturgis; Alfred A. Knopf (864 pages, $40) ——— If Oscar Wilde had behaved himself, he would be little remembered today. His poetry has been mostly forgotten; his witty plays are a staple of the community theater circuit, but they don't achieve the high watermark of ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Sally Rooney confirms she refused to sell translation rights to Israeli publisher
Books

Sally Rooney confirms she refused to sell translation rights to Israeli publisher

Sally Rooney confirmed Tuesday that she has declined to sell Hebrew translation rights of "Beautiful World, Where Are You" to an Israeli publisher. On Tuesday, the Irish writer said in a statement that she made her decision because of her support for the Palestinian people and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement in opposition to the Israeli government. Rooney said she would be ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News