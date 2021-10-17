Review: Wiley Cash elevates “When Ghosts Come Home” with fine writing about tough subjects

When the airplane passes low over Winston Barnes’ home on Oak Island, waking him and his wife at a little after 3 in the morning, they both know something is very wrong.
It’s late October 1984 in the southernmost county in North Carolina. The summer beach tourists have gone. Planes don’t usually land at the little airport in Brunswick County in the wee hours of morning, and something about this one just doesn’t sound right.
Wearily, Winston begins to dress. As the county sheriff, he believes it is his responsibility to find out what’s happening. Plus, in his early 60s, he’s in a tough fight for re-election against a corrupt, racist younger man with plenty of money. He needs to show that he’s up to the job. Marie, his wife, wasting away with cancer and sorrow over their grown daughter, doesn’t want him to go. But, carrying all his own burdens of worry with him, Winston heads for the nearby airport.
What he finds there begins the gripping mystery that propels “When Ghosts Come Home,” the new novel by Wiley Cash. The airplane is old and big, too big for Oak Island airport’s runway, and it has been damaged in the rough landing. It’s also empty, though Winston knows it likely held illegal cargo when it crashed.
And in the grass beside the runway is a bloody dead man, a man Winston knows. He’s Rodney Bellamy, a high school classmate of Winston’s daughter, Colleen, and the son of Ed Bellamy, one of the few Black teachers in Brunswick County and a leader in the integration of the local schools.
The plane’s interior yields no clues as to who flew it there and why. No one knows why Rodney Bellamy, who, his distraught wife says, had gone out only to buy diapers for their fretful new baby, was at the airport.
The mystery alone, with its unfolding twists and turns, would be enough to make this, Cash’s fourth novel, a good book. But Cash’s fine writing, sympathy for his complex characters and willingness to confront tough subjects elevate “When Ghosts Come Home” from good to great.
The story is told from three alternating points of view. We have Sheriff Winston Barnes, a good man struggling to do the right things. There’s Colleen, his daughter, who unexpectedly leaves her husband in Texas and turns up at home, unable to deal with her grief after her baby was born dead. And there’s Jay, a 14-year-old Black boy who has been sent to stay with his sister and brother-in-law, Rodney Bellamy, after he gets into some trouble at home.
Through these characters, Cash gives us a vividly detailed picture of life in this small town coastal area in the mid 1980s, as the racial tensions and disparities that are always close to the surface begin boiling over. At the same time, he brings each of the characters to life as complex people dealing with their own secrets, memories, hopes and limitations.
Cash’s novels just keep getting better. He has given us a book that is compelling and disturbingly timely.