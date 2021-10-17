Review: Wiley Cash elevates “When Ghosts Come Home” with fine writing about tough subjects

When the airplane passes low over Winston Barnes’ home on Oak Island, waking him and his wife at a little after 3 in the morning, they both know something is very wrong.

It’s late October 1984 in the southernmost county in North Carolina. The summer beach tourists have gone. Planes don’t usually land at the little airport in Brunswick County in the wee hours of morning, and something about this one just doesn’t sound right.

Wearily, Winston begins to dress. As the county sheriff, he believes it is his responsibility to find out what’s happening. Plus, in his early 60s, he’s in a tough fight for re-election against a corrupt, racist younger man with plenty of money. He needs to show that he’s up to the job. Marie, his wife, wasting away with cancer and sorrow over their grown daughter, doesn’t want him to go. But, carrying all his own burdens of worry with him, Winston heads for the nearby airport.

What he finds there begins the gripping mystery that propels “When Ghosts Come Home,” the new novel by Wiley Cash. The airplane is old and big, too big for Oak Island airport’s runway, and it has been damaged in the rough landing. It’s also empty, though Winston knows it likely held illegal cargo when it crashed.