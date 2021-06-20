Review: Winston-Salem author, lawyer Vernon Glenn returns with "You Have Your Way"

Eddie Terrell, the Winston-Salem lawyer Vernon Glenn introduced in his debut 2019 novel “Friday Calls,” is back for more legal and illegal adventures and misadventures in “You Have Your Way.”

Once again, Glenn, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University law school, puts a lifetime of knowledge as a trial lawyer to good use in his fiction, writing with no illusions about the purity of justice.

He also capably mines his experiences dealing with all strata of society in a largely segregated, medium-size Southern city — specifically, Winston-Salem, complete with names of familiar places and even some real people.

(Readers who know Winston-Salem may be bothered when Glenn moves some events around by decades.)

Glenn writes with a deep understanding of the complex relations between the country club set and the drink-house crowd, between folks on both sides of the Highway 52 divide. His dialogue and sense of place are convincing. And so are his insights into the imperfections of all people, even those who are, to most appearances, law-abiding and upstanding.