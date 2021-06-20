Review: Winston-Salem author, lawyer Vernon Glenn returns with "You Have Your Way"

Eddie Terrell, the Winston-Salem lawyer Vernon Glenn introduced in his debut 2019 novel “Friday Calls,” is back for more legal and illegal adventures and misadventures in “You Have Your Way.”
Once again, Glenn, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University law school, puts a lifetime of knowledge as a trial lawyer to good use in his fiction, writing with no illusions about the purity of justice.
He also capably mines his experiences dealing with all strata of society in a largely segregated, medium-size Southern city — specifically, Winston-Salem, complete with names of familiar places and even some real people.
(Readers who know Winston-Salem may be bothered when Glenn moves some events around by decades.)
Glenn writes with a deep understanding of the complex relations between the country club set and the drink-house crowd, between folks on both sides of the Highway 52 divide. His dialogue and sense of place are convincing. And so are his insights into the imperfections of all people, even those who are, to most appearances, law-abiding and upstanding.
Although this novel drags a bit when Glenn, through Terrell, is indulging in reminiscences that don’t do much to advance the plot, there’s enough action — both in legal wheeling and dealing and in Terrell’s side escapades — to please fans of legal/crime/thriller fiction involving diverting escapades on the wrong side of the law. On one level, this is a caper novel. On another, it’s just Glenn having some self-indulgent fun. (This book comes to us from Cooper River Books, a publishing house Glenn has recently founded.)
Terrell is going through a sort of midlife crisis. After he breaks up with his live-in girlfriend, he heads to Montana for some R&R. Naturally, he finds a new, willing lady friend there who’s willing to pull up stakes, accompany him back to Winston-Salem, fill the empty space in his bed and start working with him.
To lift his spirits, Terrell decides to try a risky investment scheme — cocaine is involved — that’s definitely not legal but fun to orchestrate and with a nice payoff to boot. He musters a team he’s dealt with in his many adventures on the shady side of town, people who will be familiar to readers of the earlier novel.
As Terrell and his crew move forward with the caper, they run into a potential stumbling block that leads to a moral decision involving a much graver crime than just dabbling in cocaine.
The action and shenanigans, in both legal and illegal matters, are, at times interesting, entertaining, even humorous. Many readers, however, may find it hard to like a “hero” who’s a successful lawyer yet has such a cavalier attitude toward even the most serious questions of right and wrong.
Linda Carter Brinson writes a blog about books, Briar Patch Books, at http://lindabrinson.com.