Schedule and tickets for Greensboro Bound Literary Festive now available

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Bound Literary Festival has released the schedule for the event in May.

Amor Towles, Jason Mott and Nikole Hannah-Jones will be among the authors featured at the the festival, which runs May 19-22.

The four-day festival features 59 authors, 29 events, two workshops and two documentary showings, according to a release from the nonprofit.

The schedule is available online at https://greensborobound.com.

Author events and documentaries are free and there is a fee for writing workshops. Advance ticketing for all events is encouraged and tickets can be reserved at the above website.

