Stay in, read up: These 6 paperbacks go nicely with a cup of tea and a cozy armchair

"The Grammarians" by Cathleen Schine (Picador, $17). If you have twins in your life, or even if you don't, you'll likely enjoy this novel about a pair of identical twin sisters who share a love of language and grammar; I was charmed by it last fall. Schine's sly, sweet novels always feel to me like Nora Ephron movies, and this one has the added delight of a playfulness with language. Definitions from Samuel Johnson's "A Dictionary of the English Language" open every chapter, and the twins' conversations sparkle as they move through their not-quite-conjoined lives.

"Tomorrow Will Be Better" by Betty Smith (HarperCollins, $16.99). Those who loved "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" (a book I devoured repeatedly while growing up) will be happy to hear of the reissue of this 1948 novel by Smith, long out of print. Set in 1920s Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it's the story of a young woman seeking a better life. A Kirkus Reviews writer noted that while it doesn't quite reach the heights of the earlier book, "the warmth of understanding, the note of authenticity are there. And the writing has the same quality of reaching the heart of the story, making the people live and move."