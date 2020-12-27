What I'm Writing, Dec. 27, 2020

Author: Kayla Penn
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Run Kayla Run: A Journey on How to Achieve Success for Kids and Teens"
Publisher: The Penn Agency Publishing
What it’s about: Highlights the journey of a 10-year-old girl, Kayla Love Penn, as she embarks on her first year in youth track. She sets a lofty goal of qualifying for the Junior Olympics in her first season running and quickly discovers it will be a long road.
Why I wrote it: I wanted to help girls be happy and successful while inspiring them to try new things and accomplish their dreams.
Where (how) to buy my new book: www.runkaylarun.com
Author: Eileen McFalls
City: Greensboro
Book title: "No Ordinary Magic"
Publisher: Street Scenes, Inc.
What it’s about: Encounters with free spirits, misfits and royalty. A sweet and stormy romance. Feats of legerdemain. A slice of '80s history. "No Ordinary Magic" is no ordinary memoir. At 25, Eileen McFalls met the extraordinary busking magician Jim Cellini in New Orleans. Together, they embarked on an unconventional journey during the 1980s, performing on the street in numerous cities across the U.S., Canada and Europe. A read full of tender and poignant moments, her memoir "No Ordinary Magic" recounts an uncommon life on the fringe.
Why I wrote it: When I first shared my early writings of my travels with this amazing street magician, I was asked, “But how did you feel?” I took that question to heart when I fashioned my book. I wrote the story through the lens of my much younger self, vulnerable and somewhat naive. I was amazed by how many readers identified with my ups and downs of love, devotion, disillusionment and, ultimately, transformation. Sharing that journey — the process of learning and being a part of a community — is why I write.
Where (how) to buy my new book: www.noordinarymagic.com